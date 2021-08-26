August 26, 2021

  • 82°

Darts and Laurels: Edds keeps county commissioners on transparency track

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Laurel to Rowan County Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds for taking an important step toward maintaining transparency on a matter that drew intense public interest.

As commissioners last week considered whether to approve a rezoning request for Reaper’s Realm, it became clear a majority of the board would vote “no.” That resulted in an impromptu discussion in hushed tones behind the dais as commissioners presumably discussed what to do next.

Denying the rezoning request meant Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail wouldn’t be allowed to open this year because of concerns that arose after a shooting last year. That would be a major revenue hit for a small business. Approving it would fly in the face of clear concerns communicated by neighbors.

Edds, who could have been the deciding vote, appeared to recognize he would make a large swath of the audience unhappy whether he said “yes” or “no.” He called a decision “heartbreaking for everyone.” Ideally, the next conversation would have been one audible to the public about what to do next. That the opposite occurred to the audience took place instead was a brief detour in the wrong direction.

Edds did the right thing by redirecting the talk toward the public.

Elected leaders in Rowan County are generally good about having discussion in a public forum, but there’s no question that talk about public business happens in text message threads, email chains and one or two at a time in casual conversation. The first two are public records that can be obtained later. The third isn’t.

As often as possible, Salisbury’s and Rowan County’s elected leaders should strive to shift conversation back into a public mode of communication when it might be headed the wrong way.

After a period of quiet, dart to the resurgence of violent crime in 2021.

Salisbury has seen three homicides in as many days this week. The number grows to four when counting a homicide in the county.

Near the start of June, Salisbury and Rowan County also experienced a particularly deadly period for homicides after there were multiple in the Salisbury city limits and one in the county.

Salisbury is now at 11 homicides in 2021, which tops totals from the previous several years. So, it’s understandable the public and 2021 Salisbury City Council candidates will be concerned about how to “fix” crime. It’s also important that people recognize ways to reduce violent crime involve multi-faceted solutions that can’t start or end at the Salisbury Police Department.

Violent crime is a public health issue. There are economic and personal factors, too. The roots for a violent crime do not form in the moments before shots are fired.

Programs such as the Salisbury Police Department’s Cease Fire is just one part of a multi-faceted plan. Are the other facets there, too?

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation

High School

High school football: Pozyck sparked Raiders’ opening win

Education

Education briefs: RCCC adds basic security officer program

News

Virus straining NC hospitals: ‘We don’t want your business’

News

Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

Coronavirus

COVID-19 clusters emerge at four RSS schools

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks