Education briefs: RCCC adds basic security officer program

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is offering a new program that prepares students for employment in the private security profession. The Basic Professional Security Officer program includes instruction and training for several different government and industry certifications, as well as an introduction to local employers through a job fair at the end of the course.

The program covers rules, regulations and standards for employment as a professional security guard in North Carolina, ensuring that students develop the knowledge and skills to carry out the important mission of protecting people, property and information with expertise. Topics and training include fire and emergency medical response, emergency evacuation procedures, de-escalation techniques, ethics and communication, asset protection, controlled substances, patrol procedures, traffic control, legal protocols, and more.

Students in the 96 credit hour program are eligible for tuition coverage through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. The fund is a program of the U.S. Department of Education, allows educational institutions to provide scholarships to eligible students enrolling in high-demand workforce training programs within specific pathways.

At the conclusion of the Basic Professional Security Officer program, students will be invited to attend a job fair where they can meet local and state security employers.

“Professional, well-trained security professionals are critical for businesses of every size and kind, and we are pleased to be able to offer this new program to ensure that employers are able to hire individuals who are prepared for any scenario that might arise,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “Our law enforcement, fire and emergency services training is second to none, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the safety and economic development of our community by offering excellent instruction and preparation for this important job sector.”

The Basic Professional Security Officer class begins September 2, 2021.

Catawba College welcomes incoming students

SALISBURY – Catawba College welcomed more than 350 new students as the 171st academic year began with Opening Convocation on Tuesday, August 17 and classes started the following day.

President David P. Nelson, Provost Constance Rogers-Lowery, Board of Trustee Chairman Robert B. Arnold, Jr., ’71 and several others welcomed new and returning students to campus at the annual tradition officially opening the Fall semester.

Interest in Catawba was high this year resulting in greater incoming first year, transfer, and graduate students than last year. Nearly 64% of new undergraduate students come from North and South Carolina, but members also represent 17 other states in the U.S., and include 15 international students.

“A new year is a time to look back at what we have faced and the successes we have achieved,” Nelson said. “New students bring fresh ideas, unique experiences, and energy to campus. We look forward to the coming year with renewed hope and excitement about the possibilities in front of us.”

RCCC Foundation to host golf tournament benefit Oct. 15

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation will host its annual Golf Classic benefit on Oct. 15 at Country Club of Salisbury. The event raises money for scholarships, improving equipment on the college’s campuses and workforce development programs.