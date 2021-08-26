Letter: Get Craig Pierce out of office now

I would urge all Rowan County citizens to watch the full video of Craig Pierce mouthing off at the officers in the street and at the intake center.

This just shows you what he really thinks of all of us. He thinks he is privileged to not get a ticket because of who he is.

Also, he throws around “Kevin’s” name as the one who told him to refuse to do a certain test if he is ever pulled over. How about telling the rest of us,”Kevin,” as we do not want a ticket either.

Get him out of office, now. He is a stain and an embarrassment on Rowan County citizens. Do yourself a favor and watch the video, if only the beginning to get a sample of his shameful actions.

— Vickie Bean

Salisbury