Blotter: Aug. 26

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Gerry Wood Honda on Monday reported a breaking and entering resulting in a total estimated loss of $5,699 in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Monday reported vandalism in the 100 block of West Steele Street.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny resulting in the loss of $300 in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary resulting in a total estimated loss of $3,503 in the 1300 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary resulting in a total loss of $811, including a firearm, in the 1000 block of Scales Street.

• 7-Eleven on Monday reported someone stole cases of beer from its store in the 1600 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny resulting in a total estimated loss of $500 in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Tuesday reported an assault in the 900 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a home care nurse took some diapers and pushed the resident as she was leaving in the 100 block of Clancy Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported an assault in the 500 block of East Council Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in the loss of $730.

• Enterprise on Wednesday reported a vehicle larceny in the 300 block of Bendix Drive.

• A man on Wednesday reported a gun was pointed at him during an argument in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

• A man on Wednesday reported a lost firearm in the 1100 block of Laurel Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported vandalism in the 900 block of West Horah Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 800 block of South Main Street that resulted in a $700 loss.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone stole $500 from her in the 500 block of White Oaks Drive.

• Police on Wednesday responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 15th Street and found shell casings.

• A woman told police Wednesday two people she knew pushed her down, pointed a gun at her and stole a bag with personal items in it. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• Jacquavius Raquan Whisonant, 25, on Wednesday was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and possession of firearms by a felon.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Tuesday set a storage building owned by a family member on fire in the 300 block of Destiny Lane in China Grove.

• A man on Tuesday reported someone broke into his camper in the 3400 block of St. Peters Church Road.

• A man on Tuesday reported a firearm worth $500 was stolen from the 5000 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a stolen tablet and headphones from the 8600 block of Park Edwards Road in Kannapolis.

• Love’s Travel Stop in the 1100 block of Peeler Road reported a shoplifting that resulted in a total estimated loss of $91.

• Thomas Brian Bumgarner, 42, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.