August 27, 2021

  • 70°

Local sports roundup: Carson varsity football game canceled

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 27, 2021

From staff reports

Carson’s varsity football game scheduled for tonight against Mount Pleasant was canceled on Thursday afternoon.

Mount Pleasant announced Thursday night it was adding Forest Hills to the schedule as a replacement for the Cougars.

Carson said it hopes to find an opponent to play on Monday. Presumably some Cougars who are in quarantine on Friday would be able to play Monday.

Stay tuned for updates.

•••

Tonight’s Davie at West Rowan non-conference game will kick off at 7 p.m. Most games will start at 7:30 p.m.

•••

Former A.L. Brown and Catawba football standout Terry Cunningham is returning to Kannapolis as a Sun Valley assistant coach tonight.

 

JV FOOTBALL

Salisbury won 12-8 against Walkertown on Thursday.

Hank Webb and Jumal Rule scored touchdowns for the Hornets.

DeShawn Brown and Blaise Miller led the defensive effort.

•••

Davie beat West Rowan 49-0 on Thursday.

 

VOLLEYBALL

North Davidson defeated Salisbury 17-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-9 on Thursday in non-conference play.

Ashley Yang had five kills, 32 assists and 17 digs. Ava Morris and Brooke Cunningham had 15 kills each.  Katie Peeler had three aces and 19 digs. Mallory Link had five kills Riley Peltz had four kills and 14 digs.

•••

West Rowan continued a good run in the non-conference matches on Thursday by sweeping Cox Mill on the road 25-8, 26-24 and 25-19.

In a 25-21, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-17 win over West Forsyth earlier this week, the Falcons (6-1) got 13 kills and three blocks from Kelcie Love and 10 kills each from Ashlee Ennis and Madelyn VonCanon.

Ennis served four aces and led the Falcons with 15 digs. Brooke Kennerly had 13 digs, while VonCanon had 10. Noe Gaeta had 10 digs and 45 assists.

 

GIRLS TENNIS

Carson won its South Piedmont Conference opener, beating West Rowan 8-1.

Summer Null, Bree Whittington, Landyn Kesler, Brenna Smith and Allie Martin won singles matches for the Cougars.

Whittington/Riley Isley, Kesler/Null and Smith/Martin were winning doubles teams.

Lacy Waggoner won at No. 1 singles for the Falcons.

 

HS CROSS COUNTRY

A.L. Brown hosted the annual Wonder Relays on Thursday at Vietnam Veterans Park.
Teams of five ran a one-mile loop for a total of five miles.
Cox Mill won the girls competition in 30:40, with Mooresville second.
Mooresville’s boys won in 25:09, with Northwest Cabarrus second. South Rowan was fifth.
SALISBURY ACADEMY

The Salisbury Academy varsity soccer team opened with a 7-1 victory over Summit School.

Leading the Jaguars in scoring was first-year player Bryant Davis, who scored three goals in his debut. Also scoring for the Jags was Abdul Eliwa with two goals, and Jon Pendleton  and Lucas Webb.

The win moves the Jaguars’ winning streak to 35 games, dating back in 2019.

The Jaguars will be in action Tuesday as they travel to Westchester Country Day School in High Point. Game time is 4 p.m.

•••

The Salisbury Academy jayvee volleyball team opened with a 25-12 and 25-16 victory over Summit School.

Anna Kate Goodman’s strong serving led the Jaguars, who will look to keep the momentum going at Westchester on Tuesday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity volleyball team swept Summit School on Wednesday, rallying to win the second set 26-24 with balanced team play.

Game time at Westchester on Tuesday is 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Queens is the favorite in South Atlantic Conference women’s cross country, with Wingate second and Lenoir-Rhyne third.
Catawba was picked fifth.
On the “Runners to Watch” list are Catawba’s Madison Lowery (South Rowan), Raina Andrews and Jessica Denver.
•••
Queens also is the favorite in SAC men’s cross country.
Wingate was picked second by the league’s coaches, with Anderson third, Catawba fourth and Lenoir-Rhyne fifth.

Runners to watch include Catawba’s Erick Ramirez-Ramos, Matthew Fowler and Ethan Bemis and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Sean Incardona (East Rowan).

 

 

 

