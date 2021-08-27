August 27, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 27, 2021

“Regardless of who it is and what demons folks are battling, I always hope that instances like this are opportunities for them to improve and get help if it’s needed.”

— Greg Edds, Rowan County Commissioners chairman speaking after the release of video from fellow commissioner Craig Pierce’s drunk driving arrest

“I watched Kannapolis die for years and it was the saddest thing that I’ve ever seen. I don’t want that to happen to China Grove.”

— Stacy Woodward, who was inspired to run for the China Grove Town Council after seeing revitalization efforts in her hometown of Kannapolis   

“I have always found the history, especially of people of color in western North Carolina and people in my family, to be interesting.”

— Regina Lynch-Hudson, who was instrumental in getting the ‘The Life of a Brakeman’ installation added to the NC Transportation Museum’s ‘How the West Was Won’ exhibit

“We’re really one person with two heads.”

— Shari Graham, after she and Hen Henderlite were given Civitan Distinguished Citizen awards at the North Carolina District West Convention

“The city has an opportunity to be one of those places that can show that diversity does work and you can have inclusion with everybody.”

— Harry McLaughlin, owner of McLaughlin’s Grocery and candidate Salisbury City Council

“I’m filled with pride and at times I’m filled with tears because it’s been such an emotional journey. I’m sad that I didn’t get to know him, but I’ve gotten to know a lot about him through this
process and I feel so proud and honored to bring him to his final resting place.”

— Trudy Neely, niece of Pfc. Henry Ellis who was buried at the Salisbury National Cemetery annex 70 years after being killed in action in Korea

“The average age of admitted patients is the lowest it has been since the pandemic started. At the same time, our emergency departments are seeing higher than usual summer volumes of patients seeking care for other health concerns.”

— Gary Blabon, Rowan Medical Center official detailing the number of COVID-19 patients reaching its highest point since a winter peak

