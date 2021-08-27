August 28, 2021

A ‘Bury Home Companion will return in the spring.

Salisbury Symphony's A 'Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

By Post Lifestyles

Published 6:54 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony is making the difficult decision to postpone the annual fall fundraiser, A ‘Bury Home Companion, until the spring of 2022.

The fundraiser was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, and was to feature local artists and groups at the Norvell stage. As COVID numbers continue to rise the ‘Bury Home Committee felt it was the safest thing to do to protect volunteers, staff, performers and community members.

Anyone who purchased tickets will receive a full refund within the next few days and will also be notified of the new spring date once it has been decided.

“On that bright day there will be Guy Noir, some Tales from the Choir Loft, loads of good down home music, and plenty of Powdermilk Biscuits. I promise. See you soon…” Producer Kent Bernhardt said.

More information about upcoming symphony performances can be found at salisburysymphony.org or by calling 704-216-1513

