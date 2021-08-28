August 28, 2021

  • 72°

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Mikael Ymer and Ilya Ivashka won semifinal matches at the Winston-Salem Open on Friday.

Ymer beat 15th-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 7-5, 6-3, with the 22-year-old from Sweden playing in his first semifinal at the ATP level. The world’s No. 90-ranked player, Ymer trailed in the first set before suddenly running off seven straight games, which secured the first set, then gave him a 3-0 lead in the second.

Alcaraz, the last seeded player in the field and ranked 54th in the world, was trying to reach his second final this year.

Ivashka beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-1. Ivashka held serve throughout while breaking Ruusuvuori five times. That sent him to his first ATP Tour hard-court final, where he will try to become the first player from Belarus to win a tour singles title in 18 years.

The 27-year-old Ivashka is ranked No. 63 in the world.

On the doubles side, the team of Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop won the championship by beating Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-6.

The hard-court tournament is a tuneup for the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament that starts Monday in New York.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

High School

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

News

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Sports

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

Nation/World

Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Nation/World

American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings

Business

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Rowan County expansion

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weekslong battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending