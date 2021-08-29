August 29, 2021

  • 72°

Gotta Run: How many times should I have learned to not worry?

By David Freeze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

Editor’s note: David Freeze is riding from the West Coast to the East Coast along the southern border.

Wednesday afternoon, I had tossed around the idea of making a big push for mileage on the bike. I thought I could do 27 more miles, but hadn’t decided for sure. The riding surface was rough.

Just a few minutes later, I had a very worrisome flat tire. I couldn’t seem to fix it and blew out one tube just by being in too big of a hurry. I went to bed with it still not fixed and afraid, anxious actually, that I might be stuck in Amite City. All the worst scenarios went through my head, wasting precious sleep time.

Then, just as often happens, I woke up to find that my morning devotion talked about why worry. I am not a big worrier usually, but after reading through the devotion, I realized that Charles Stanley was right. I had said last night and again this morning that I needed a miracle.

What I needed was just to relax and think about two things. First, I have been through so many scenarios on these bike trips and survived, God has to be watching and listening to my morning prayers. I’ve been hit by a car and bloodied pretty well on other occasions. The totaled first Surly bike and the time that a motel desk clerk asked me to stop bleeding on her counter came to mind quickly.

The second thing was I just needed to relax and open my mind to the help that God would give me. I woke up this morning with a plan to do several things but none of those those things helped. Things weren’t going well because I got an egg McMuffin and it didn’t have the egg.

I thought that I really needed to do just two things, well three including my morning prayers. I needed to find out where the nearest bike shop was, even though my maps and several locals told me yesterday that none existed for more than 100 miles. I found one, just 18 miles away.

My second thing was that I needed to get myself and the bike to Hammond, Louisiana. Uber doesn’t exist in Amite City, neither does a taxi or limousine service. But one of those two did exist in Hammond, and with a quick agreement from a willing dispatcher, I had a plan. By the way, we barely got the bike in the SUV they sent, but it cleared the doors in the back seat enough to close them.
We got to the bike shop, and the owner, who was not so happy to see me, said,  “Now you see why I don’t like to do same day appointments!” But the end of our 90-minute long conversation and repair, I think we both enjoyed our time together, I know I certainly did.

Merely as a reminder to myself, I just had to write this epic of a total turnaround. Each time these things happen, I know it makes me closer to God. I actually wrote a chapter called “God moments” for the book about summer memories from the Post faith writers that is currently on sale around town.

Something more will probably happen before this adventure is over, and this time I will open my eyes more quickly to the opportunities made possible by God. The classic one is how I had broken a plastic tire tool several years ago that is used to change out tubes on the bike. I rode for about half a day, worried that if I needed to change another tube, I couldn’t do it. Around midday, I saw a spoon lying beside the road. Minutes later, I realized that I could have used the top of that spoon to change a tube, but I had missed the gift. About an hour later, he put a fork by the road. I didn’t miss it.

I look forward to being back home soon and helping keep good things rolling with the running club. For more information, go to www.salisburyrowanrunners.org .

Print Article

Comments

Local

City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?

Columns

Mike Wilson: Lick Creek Days — my social calendar

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer to claim Winston-Salem Open title

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

Local

Catawba advocate Martha Kirkland West passes away

Business

Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square brings art, food, drink together

Lifestyle

‘A magic touch’ — Barbara Rufty was a constant encourager for family, customers

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland gathers downtown for National Night Out

News

Tens of millions in local funding for Rowan in state budget praised by Rowan lawmakers

David Freeze

David Freeze: It’s not always about the miles when bike trouble, hurricane surface

High School

High school track and field: Boyden made history 50 years ago

Coronavirus

New NC data shows COVID-19 positives, deaths by vaccination status

Nation/World

Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

Nation/World

Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 27

Crime

Man who turned gun on himself after murder now expected to survive

High School

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

News

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Sports

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

Nation/World

Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary