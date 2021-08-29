High school football: Saturday scores
|Carrboro
|40
|@Graham
|50
|Chambers
|24
|@Highland Springs (VA)
|13
|Croatan
|20
|@West Craven
|14
|East Lincoln
|31
|@Forestview
|17
|Mount Airy
|56
|@Draughn
|6
|Northwest Guilford
|43
|@North Davidson
|14
|Richmond
|32
|@Butler
|29
|Rocky River
|12
|@West Mecklenburg
|16
