August 29, 2021

  • 72°

High school football: Saturday scores

By Post Sports

Published 5:11 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

Carrboro 40 @Graham 50
Chambers 24 @Highland Springs (VA) 13
Croatan 20 @West Craven 14
East Lincoln 31 @Forestview 17
Mount Airy 56 @Draughn 6
Northwest Guilford 43 @North Davidson 14
Richmond 32 @Butler 29
Rocky River 12 @West Mecklenburg 16
Print Article

Comments

Local

City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?

Columns

Mike Wilson: Lick Creek Days — my social calendar

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer to claim Winston-Salem Open title

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

Local

Catawba advocate Martha Kirkland West passes away

Business

Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square brings art, food, drink together

Lifestyle

‘A magic touch’ — Barbara Rufty was a constant encourager for family, customers

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland gathers downtown for National Night Out

News

Tens of millions in local funding for Rowan in state budget praised by Rowan lawmakers

David Freeze

David Freeze: It’s not always about the miles when bike trouble, hurricane surface

High School

High school track and field: Boyden made history 50 years ago

Coronavirus

New NC data shows COVID-19 positives, deaths by vaccination status

Nation/World

Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

Nation/World

Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 27

Crime

Man who turned gun on himself after murder now expected to survive

High School

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

News

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Sports

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

Nation/World

Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary