Labor Day golf: Former Salisbury High standouts Nianouris, Edwards shoot 64
Staff report
SALISBURY — Qualifying for the Labor Day Four-Ball golf tournament continued on Saturday.
It was a hot day, but scores were low at the Country Club of Salisbury.
A team of former Salisbury High standouts — Alex Nianouris/Eric Edwards — shot 64 to lead open qualifying. Both were Division I golfers, with Nianouris competing at Davidson and Edwards at George Mason.
The team of Derek Paschal/John Allen shot 66 on Saturday. The teams of Chris Rae/Chris Nesbitt, Charlie Barr/Will Fowler, Colline Ajidra/Ronald Otile and Kevin Boggs/Kyle Wright have posted 67s. Defending champs are William Little/Derek Lipe.
The top 16 qualifying teams make the Championship Flight.
The team of Gary Fesperman/Wally Eidson’s shot 67 on Friday and that score held up as the best on Saturday in Senior Division qualifying.
Defending Senior champs are Robert Jernigan/Robert Shoaf.
In the Super Senior Division, the team of Larry Petrea/Ray Pope shot 71 to match the low score posted on Friday by the team of Harry VanPelt/Jim Christy.
Defending Super Senior champs are John Henderlite/John Kyger.
Many more pairs, including the women’s teams, will be on the course today as qualifying concludes.
North rallies past South in overtime thriller
By David Shaw For the Salisbury Post SPENCER — North Rowan had to duck a few punches in Friday’s season-opener... read more