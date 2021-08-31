Local sports: Labor Day field set

From staff reports

Sunday qualifying and playoffs completed the field for the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial Labor Day 4-Ball golf tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury.

A total of 168 teams (336 golfers) attempted to qualify for 120 spots in match play. Match play will be conducted on Sept. 4-6.

In the Ladies Division, defending Champions Lily and Grace Yatawara are in the field of four that will play on Labor Day. Qualifying medalists Carmen Fraley and Sara Gwillim shot 69.

In the 65+ (Super Senior) Division, John Henderlite and John Kyger are the defending champs. The team of Jim Christy and Harry VanPelt and the team of Larry Petrea and Ray Pope shot 71s to lead qualifying.

Wally Eidson and Gary Fesperman earned medalist Honors in the 55+ (Senior) Division with a 67. They are seeded second as Robert Jernigan and Robert Shoaf are in the field to defend their 2020 championship. Joey Boley and Richard Cobb survived a four-team playoff to secure a spot in the Championship Flight.

In the Championship/Open Division, the team of Corey Basinger and Doug McDonald shot 64 to tie the team of Alex Nianouris and Eric Edwards for the top qualifying scores.

Eight teams shot qualifying 69s, and only four could be placed in the Championship bracket.The team of James and Johnny Kyger chipped in on No. 1 for a birdie, while Chad and Chase Clayton and Marshall Beard and Jacob Smith also made birdies to advance. The playoff continued until No. 4 where the team of Chris Owen and Ken Clarke advanced with a par.

•••

McCANLESS COUPLES

On a steamy Sunday afternoon, Calvin Smith and Ralph & Pam Carver led the field in a Captain’s Choice event. Don Carpenter, Heather DePalma-Spivey and Mary and Gene Seaford took second place. Pam Carver had longest putt, while Bev Cobb had closest to the pin.

MINOR LEAGUES

Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) has been outstanding in his first three pro appearances. Love has struck out five, without allowing a hit or a walk.

•••

Owen White (Carson) struggled in his start for the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday (four runs, three hits, four walks), but White (1-1) struck out seven of the 17 batters he faced.

MLB

Seattle’s Kyle Seager (NW Cabarrus, Kannapolis Legion, UNC) hit his career-high 31st homer to win a game for the Mariners on Sunday.

It was the 238th career homer for the 33-year-old third baseman.

Tampa Bay placed guard Nick Leverett, a Salisbury native, on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

•••

Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) is healthy and has been outstanding in the preseason.

The UNC Pembroke at Winston-Salem State football game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be made up.

The decision was made in accordance with COVID protocols.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) has a team-leading 83 kills for Columbia International (4-4).

COLLEGE SOCCER

Madison Henry (South Rowan) scored the game-winner for UNC Wilmington in Sunday’s 2-1 victory against UNC Greensboro.

HS BOYS SOCCER West Rowan won 4-2 against Mount Pleasant on Monday. Juan Alberto, Juan Ramon, Jose Hernandez and Rodrigo Pacheco scored goals for the Falcons (1-4).



Jacob Joseph made 11 saves. Mason Quarles, Pacheco and Alberto had assists.Jacob Joseph made 11 saves. HS GIRLS GOLF East Rowan won Monday’s South Piedmont Conference match at The Club at Irish Creek. East’s Hannah Waddell and Northwest Cabarrus’ Leah Zsambeky shot 38s to share medalist honors.

HS CROSS COUNTRY

South Rowan sophomore Eli Julian ran a PR 16:08 at the Carolina Kickoff in Indian Trail and finished second in an outstanding field.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Salisbury’s matches with South Stanly (Monday) and Thomasville (Tuesday) were postponed due to COVID quarantine issues.

•••

South Rowan rallied to beat Wheatmore 21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 15-13.

Leah Rymer had 25 assists, 18 digs and 14 kills. Emma Owens had 23 assists and 19 digs. Cameron Black had 13 kills and 22 digs. Kali Nelson had 12 kills and 35 digs. Avery Welch had 12 kills. Payton Black had 41 digs.

••• South Rowan’s jayvees won against Wheatmore 25-23 and 25-11. Laney Beaver had four kills and five assists. Avery Crowell had 11 digs. Ava Hinson had 10 digs and six assists. Jamilyn Rollins had 10 digs.

HS FOOTBALL

Carson had lined up a game with North Mecklenburg for Monday night, but quarantine issues prevented the Cougars from playing.

Carson still plans to play its jayvee and varsity games against South Stanly this week.