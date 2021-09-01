September 1, 2021

Atlanta's Ozzie Albies fouled a ball of his knee Tuesday night. (AP File Photo/John Amis)

Braves star Albies carried off field after fouling ball off knee in late game

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers and had to be carried off the field Tuesday night.

Albies was facing an 0-2 count against Walker Buehler when he suddenly went down, clutching his knee.

Manager Brian Snitker and a trainer came out to check on Albies, who stayed on the ground. Albies was carried back to the dugout when it became apparent he couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

Albies is batting .260 for the NL East-leading Braves. He leads the National League in extra base hits with 63. He was hitless in his first two at-bats when he got hurt.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

