Outbreaks, COVID-19 clusters in RSS-schools continue rising

SALISBURY — Local COVID-19 clusters and outbreaks are continuing to climb, with the Rowan County Detention Center representing the largest outbreak and Rowan-Salisbury Schools recording more clusters.

The jail, which has had an active outbreak for weeks, is one of a litany of outbreaks in congregate settings in Rowan County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The outbreak there only grew by two in the previous week, with two more inmates bringing the total number of cases to 66 inmates and two staff members.

The others are:

• Accordius Health has an outbreak of three staff.

• Autumn Care of Salisbury has an outbreak of four staff.

• Brightmoor Nursing Center has an outbreak of three staff.

• Compass Healthcare and Rehab Rowan has an outbreak of nine staff and 33 residents, including four deaths.

• North Carolina State Veterans Home has an outbreak of two staff members.

• The Laurels of Salisbury has an outbreak of one staff member and five residents, including two deaths.

• Trinity Oaks has an outbreak of three staff and two residents.

• Brookdale Salisbury has an outbreak of two staff.

• Compass Assisted Living Rowan has an outbreak of three staff.

• Deal Care Inn has an outbreak of three staff and three residents.

• The Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center has an outbreak of three staff.

Listed in other congregate living settings on the report is North Long Street, with no address included, with one staff member and nine residents testing positive. Big Elm Retirement and Nursing Centers has been removed from the list because its outbreak is considered over.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Tuesday added three more COVID-19 clusters in local schools in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly update. The increase brings the total since the school year started on Aug. 11 to 10. There were just two total clusters reported in the previous school year during the spring semester.

The newest clusters are in West Rowan Middle, Isenberg Elementary and East Rowan High. The clusters include five students at West Rowan, five students at Isenberg and five students at East Rowan.

The previous clusters, all reported last week, were at Landis Elementary, South Rowan High, Southeast Middle, Corriher-Lipe Middle, China Grove Elementary, West Rowan High and China Grove Middle.

The district had record highs for quarantines and infections on Friday, with 282 students infected and 3,192 students in quarantine. More than 950 students returned from quarantine on Monday, the same day the district Board of Education voted to extend its current mask mandate until the end of the first quarter on Oct. 11.