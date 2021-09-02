Blotter: Man robbed at gunpoint after driving to Salisbury to buy PS4

SALISBURY — A Concord man told Salisbury Police he was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon while trying to buy a PlayStation 4.

The man drove from Concord to Salisbury to meet the seller of a PlayStation 4 in the 100 block of Chestnut Street, which intersects with South Main Street. The seller and purchaser agreed on a price of $120 on the website offerup.com, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department.

Once in Salisbury, the victim saw two young men behind an apartment building. They encouraged the victim to come behind the apartment building, but the Concord man declined. When they approached the car, the victim counted the money and showed it to the two sellers. One of the sellers provided the buyer with a backpack containing a speaker box and pointed a gun at the buyer’s head.

DeSantis said the buyer handed over the money and drove off before calling 911.

The two young, male suspects are still at large. DeSantis said the application used to negotiate the selling price contained a photo of one of the suspects that matched what he looked like in person.

DeSantis encouraged people to use parking spaces in front of the Salisbury Police Department to complete online purchases. There are cameras surrounding the spaces on East Liberty Street.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman reported a fraud Wednesday in the 100 block of Pearl Street.

• Burger King on Wednesday reported vandalism in the 800 block of East Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Damian Matthew Stephens, 18, was cited Tuesday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for picking up two teenage girls from East Rowan High School during the school day on Aug. 25 and leaving the campus. The mother of one of the girls called the school after her daughter didn’t get off of the bus. Video footage showed the two girls meeting two former male students. Maj. John Sifford said Stephens planned to return the girls to the school, but one of the girls, who was 15, ran from the vehicle when the four were in Rockwell.

• Antowane Dennis Koontz, 42, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• A man reported a breaking and entering Tuesday in the 9500 block of Castor Road in Salisbury.

• Kyle’s Auto Sales on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 2000 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported unemployment fraud.

• A man overdosed in the 6700 block of Brooks Road in Rockwell.

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.