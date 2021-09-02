Letter: Two school board members following different agenda

Regarding your article on the mask mandate published Tuesday (“School Board extends mask mandate”), I am appalled that two members of the board had the audacity of voting against it for the second time Monday evening, citing such lame excuses as “traffic fatality statistics to say children are more likely to die in a car wreck than from COVID-19,” along with my favorite one “just against it being forced.” We witnessed how well the optional suggestion worked.

Let me ask you, do you wear a seatbelt in your car even though it can restrict movements and be uncomfortable at times while still providing protection? Doesn’t the mask follow the same idea?

Also the objections come from adults. The children are much more responsible toward this mandate. They understand much better what is involved.

So, food for thought. It is my understanding that the main role of the school board is to ensure that a good education is provided along with safety to our children/teachers and staff. However, it is more and more apparent that two of the members are running on a different agenda.

— Annick Nurisso

Salisbury