Koontz Elementary recognitions

The Pawsome Panthers were chosen for demonstrating skills learned during their monthly school counseling lessons. These students include:

Camilla Fernanda Caballero

Kaleb Sirjoo-Strong

Anaya Patel

Koreem Troutman

Kaydence Williams

Ta’Meyah Russell

Karla Medrano Hernandez

August Johnson

Dez’Moni Clawson

Jasmine McMillan

Camilia Ovando

Jalena Morales

Makiah Litaker

Maboume Sherif

Easton Ferguson

Tru-Li Godfrey

Tripp Seay

Carson Shepherd

Daisy Dela SanchaHernandez

Abby Reid

King Johnson-Pierce

Blake Schaefer

Grissell Rodrigues-Gutierrez

Kameron Oglesby

Shatora Clark

Axel Matias Hernandez

Zy’Nai Bailey

The You Rock Awards go to students who showed the most progress this month. These students include: