Quotes of the week

“Wendell was such a humble and forgiving person. I have not been able to accept his death. It still weighs heavily on me and, therefore, I’m not in a position mentally to

currently forgive Mr. Chunn.”

— Amelia Hasty-Rhodes, widow of Wendell Rhodes after a guilty plea by

Michael Chunn, whose car hit Rhodes as he was walking on Young Road

“It’s more about the satisfaction of seeing a crown jewel like this be restored and help drive the growth in downtown Salisbury. To bring this to fruition would be amazing.”

— Josh Barnhardt, who is among those seeking to win the right to take on the Empire Hotel redevelopment project

“We pass a law; they change the game. They dance around; we pass another law. They do the same. This (bill) is not just (an) off-the-cuff ‘let’s go and make them all legal.’ That’s exactly the opposite of what we’re trying to do.”

— Rep. Harry Warren, Rowan County Republican and sponsor of bill to legalize video gambling machines through the state lottery

“It was we, the people, not we the white male, who formed the union and we formed it not to give the blessings of liberty, but to secure them. Not for half of ourselves, but for all of ourselves. Not just men, but also women.”

— Jennifer Hubbard, dressed as Susan B. Anthony and reciting her words from early in the suffrage movement to give women the right to vote

“This was not an easy decision, but following increased and overwhelming concerns, we feel this is the best way to proceed during our current situation.”

— Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager on the cancellation of the Cheerwine Festival, which was followed by news of the same for Pops at the Post and Bell Tower Green’s opening

“Normally we meet people on their worst days, so it’s good for us to meet them on a positive note and not when they’re in desperate need. It’s good to put a face with our volunteers.”

— Greg Summitt, deputy chief of the Cleveland Community Volunteer Fire Department during the town’s first National Night Out event

“It’s not every day you get to meet somebody that’s in Congress.”

— Jennifer Rose Stoner, teacher at Faith Academy as Rep. Ted Budd visited and brought books