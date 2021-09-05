Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

SALISBURY — Food Lion has sent a shipment of 9,240 gallons of drinking water from the Dunn warehouse to be donated to food pantries in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Since Food Lion does not have stores in Louisiana, the company reached out to Feeding America to be put in contact with food banks for the donations. Feeding America got the company in touch with two that needed assistance.

Food Lion dispatched a truck carrying $25,000 of drinking water to assist these food banks in satisfying their urgent need for drinkable water.

Salisbury receives safety awards for second straight year

SALISBURY — The City of Salisbury has been awarded the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) Certificate of Safety Achievement Second Consecutive Year Gold award.

“What an honor to receive this recognition from the North Carolina Department of Labor two years in a row,” said City Manager Lane Bailey in a news release. “In a challenging year, city employees continue their ongoing, effective workplace safety and health programs.”

To qualify for the award, the city must have had no fatalities during the calendar year and must maintain an incidence rate at least 50% below the average for its industry group.

“I’m very proud of what city employees have accomplished again this year,” said the city’s Risk Manager Leigh Ellington. “This recognition highlights City employees’ commitment and hard work to achieve and maintain good safety records. We continue to evaluate and implement policies and programs to insure employees’ safety and the well-being of those around them.”

The N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program recognizes private and public firms throughout the state that achieve and maintain good safety records. The program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe and healthful workplace.

The first Power in Partnership program will be online

The first event for the Rowan Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership program will be held on Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m.

Dr. Tony Watlington, superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, will be the keynote speaker for this “Back to School” themed program. PIP Sponsor is Global Contact Services and Greg Alcorn will provide the sponsor remarks. The new Leadership Rowan Class 2021-22 will also be introduced.

“We wish we could be with all our Chamber members in person; however, due to the increased COVID numbers, Trinity Oaks could not have an in-person event,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. “We are still planning to have a wonderful program and we invite everyone to join us virtually as we kick-off this year’s PIP season.”

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

Two national finance awards are given to the N.C. Education Lottery

RALEIGH — The N.C. Education Lottery has received recognition for producing and sharing comprehensive and easy-to-understand information on its finances.

The recognition comes from two awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for clearly communicating the lottery’s financial story. The lottery received:

A Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for fiscal year 2020. The 100-page report provides a detailed look at the revenues, assets and expenses of the lottery.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement for its Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for fiscal year 2020. The eight-page report provides an overview of the lottery’s financial condition and an analysis of how money is raised and how those dollars are spent.

“We’re pleased to receive these two awards for the 13th year in a row,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It’s important that North Carolinians can see easily for themselves how lottery money is raised and spent, beginning with every ticket that is sold. The awards recognize the work we do to ensure transparency and accountability of lottery finances.”

The Certificate of Achievement recognizes the “spirit of full disclosure” of the lottery’s report. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Report goes to governmental agencies which meet the highest standards for preparation of state and local government reports, including creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal.

OneDigital acquires Snow Benefits Group, Inc.

With their acquisition of Snow Benefits Group, OneDigital has brought 130 clients into their benefits program.

Snow Benefits Group has been operating in Salisbury since its inception in 1973. They provided programs for small to mid-size businesses throughout the Southeast. Lee Snow, the leader of Snow Benefits Group, will be joining OneDigital’s Mid-Atlantic leadership team as a principal, Senior Client Executive.

“As the marketplace continues to evolve, it was important for us to find a partner with expansive resources to supplement the services we currently offer,” said Lee Snow, Group Benefits Advisor for Snow Benefits Group. “OneDigital not only provides a unique combination of products and solutions, their scale and size allow us to collaborate with other industry leaders to ensure we are empowering clients and their businesses.”