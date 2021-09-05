Letter: Time to finally work together against COVID

A Rowan friend recently posted, “COVID loves all of us. COVID has no boundaries. So why is it separating us?” This question is timely with Rowan’s high transmission rate. Why are County Manager Aaron Church and commissioners silent in light of guidance from the CDC that with the high transmission in Rowan, “Everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings.”

I called Mr. Church to ask why he was silent in light of community concern, Health Department recommendations and current CDC guidance. Church was polite and avoided answers about silence and why there’s no enactment of masks in county facilities to protect the safety and welfare of employees and community. His attempt to place blame on lack of executive orders fell flat. Cabarrus has reinstituted mask requirements for staff and visitors at their county facilities.

Last Sunday, the Post encouraged a continued mask mandate stating that schools are “microcosms of the community.” Dari Caldwell, former president of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and current chair of Rowan County Health Department requested residents do two things in her letter to the public: consider a vaccination and wear masks indoors whether vaccinated or not. A letter from 20 local clergy stated, “We believe it is our moral duty as a community to make sacrifices and concessions for the good of all.” Sixteen different physicians and advanced health practitioners wrote, “We know that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 when worn by everyone.”

My friend made an excellent point with her post about COVID as did Caldwell with her heartfelt plea, “We are a community first, fighting together against COVID-19 and not each other.” True leaders can unite us by example, Mr. Church and county commissioners. Wise words from Martin Luther King Jr.: “There comes a time when silence is betrayal.” It’s time to work together.

— Pam Bloom

Salisbury