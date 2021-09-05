September 5, 2021

  • 63°

North Carolina jobless picture improving

By intern intern

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

RALEIGH — Unemployment rates for most counties are down from June to July, with the only county that didn’t decrease seeing no change at all.

Rowan County saw a 0.3% decrease in unemployment numbers from June to July and a 5.1% decrease from July of last year to this year. This decrease puts Rowan County at a 4.7% unemployment rate for July. Of the roughly 66,000 labor force of Rowan County, about 3,000 are unemployed, which places Rowan at 55th of the state’s 100 counties.

“The latest unemployment numbers give us reasons for optimism. Our unemployment rates have dropped consistently over the past 10 months, reflecting an increase in business activity in Rowan County and efforts to get people back to work,” said Jay Garneau, Marketing and Communications Manager for the Rowan Economic and Development Council.

With the new variants of COVID-19, concerns of another shutdown are still present. According to Garneau, businesses have spent the past 18 months adapting to COVID-19 with increased safety measures and practicing remote work. With these precautions in place, businesses are still actively hiring despite the recent surge in the Delta variant.

“One of the biggest reasons that the unemployment rate has stayed low is the success of COVID vaccines in preventing serious illness and allowing businesses to resume more typical schedules,” said Garneau. “More widespread vaccinations will not only keep people healthier, but also make it easier for people to return to work, and therefore increase overall economic activity.”

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 26,529 to 4.81 million, while those unemployed decreased by 15,020 to 232,409. Since July 2020, the number of workers employed statewide increased by 300,560, while those unemployed decreased by 228,345.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

Yadkin County saw the largest change over the month with a .07% decrease in unemployment numbers. Buncombe County had the largest change from July of last year with a 6.7% decrease in unemployment numbers.

Print Article

Comments

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

Salisbury Symphony plans to deliver Poignant Pops at the Post performance on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Local

Pops at the Posts’s Frequently asked questions

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Kabul

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Local

Pops at the Post to honor 9/11, lives lost to COVID-19 while celebrating opening of Bell Tower Green Park

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident

High School

Mooresville outscores West 21-13 in Nixon’s return

Nation/World

Utility officials expect power to be restored in New Orleans by middle of next week

News

State budget to take longer as GOP, Cooper seek consensus

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 deaths continue rising, August becomes deadliest month since January