September 5, 2021

Pops at the Post to honor 9/11, lives lost to COVID-19 while celebrating opening of Bell Tower Green Park

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

SALISBURY — This year’s 17th annual Pops at the Post event is dedicated to honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and lives lost to COVID-19 while also rejoicing in the city’s newest downtown attraction.

Pops at the Post is a free community concert traditionally held on the first Saturday in June. The inaugural event in 2005 celebrated the Salisbury Post’s 100th anniversary. The Board of Directors decided in January to postpone the event to September for safety reasons.

This year’s event, held on Sept. 11, will provide opportunities to remember the collapse of the Twin Towers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

In coordination with Audrey Eudy of Rowan County United Way, Mayor Karen Alexander, a Pops at the Post board member, filed requests with the U.S. military to arrange for a Blackhawk helicopter display from the National Guard. Blackhawk helicopters are the U.S. Army’s primary utility transport and air assault aircraft. Eudy said the helicopter will fly into downtown that morning, land in the former Wells Fargo parking lot and be wheeled to Church Street as a static display. Members of the National Guard will then return to unlock the helicopter and allow people to view the helicopter more closely.

Additionally, the Salisbury Fire Department will feature its steel beam from the New York City Twin Towers on Church Street near Fisher Street. The beam, received in 2011 after a trip to John F. Kennedy International Airport, measures 8 feet.

The event will also celebrate Bell Tower Green Park’s opening to the public. Though the last two events were held elsewhere due to construction of the park, this year’s event will return to its normal site at the Post’s loading dock.

The Salisbury Swing Band will kick off the musical performances at 5 p.m. on the new stage inside the park and play until 6:30 p.m. Salisbury Symphony will perform at 7 p.m.

“Music presented by the Pops at the Post 2021 will unite us all in a concert to remember, recognize and rejoice,” Alexander said. “With the 20th anniversary of 9-11, we will remember the lives lost in that horrific event and all the lives lost by COVID-19, and now, the delta variant. At the same time, we will recognize the sacrifices of first responders, firemen, law enforcement, and our military, institutions, non-profits, the faith community and ordinary citizens that brought us through the darkest days of 9-11 and COVID-19. Lastly, we will rejoice that music is an international language than binds us in notes that represent our fullest human emotions, from the deepest sadness to our abundant thanksgiving for all our blessings and everything in between.”

Food vendors for this year’s event include This Little Piggy BBQ, Hotdog Shack, Som’s Meat on a Stick, Dolce Ice and Mr. Cone and will be set up by 4 p.m. Tailgating can take place along Fisher Street and in front of Rowan Public Library.

“We hope all will bring their blankets, coolers, chairs and join us in a great community event while listening to wonderful music in your own fashion,” Eudy said.

