September 5, 2021

The Sapona District handed out Boy Scouts awards recently. Salisbury Post file photo

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

The Sapona District of Scouting USA recently recognized its 2020 District Leadership Award recipients during the annual program preview picnic.

Individuals recognized at the July 25 gathering are:

Cubmaster of the Year: Ryan Smith of Pack 324

Assistant Cubmaster of the Year: Holly Fisher of Pack 324

Lion Leader of the Year: Holly Cline of Pack 351

Bear Den Leader of the Year: Jack Godfrey of Pack 328

Webelos Leader of the Year: Eric Ryerson of Pack 443

Scoutmaster of the Year: Justin Fisher of Troop 379

Assistant Scoutmaster of Year: John McGrail of Troop 443

Venturing Advisor of the Yea:– Karen Hobson of Crew 448

District Scouter of the Year: Kevin Fuller of Pack 328

District Award of Merit: Jim Shepherd of Pack 306 and the J Wood District

Special Recognitions:  

• Marny Hendrick of Troop 443, American Legion Scouter of the Year

• Dave Roof of Pack 443,    American Legion Cubmaster of the Year

• David Wilson of Troop 443, American Legion Scoutmaster of the Year

• Ryan Smith of Pack 324, Unit Leader Award of Merit

The opening flag ceremony was performed by Scouts Ivan Fisher, Tucker Fisher and Harrison Chandler of Troop 379 and Olivia Chandler of Troop 4328.

In a special ceremony, Cyprus Jones of Troop 4443, was presented with her Eagle award, the Sapona District’s first female Eagle Scout.

Sapona District has been serving youth in Rowan County for 100 years and plans to have an anniversary celebration on Feb. 5, 2022, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, in Granite Quarry.

Since 1929 more than 1,900 youth members have achieved the Eagle Scout rank in Rowan County.

