September 6, 2021

  • 66°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - The trailer on the left has been parked at Rowan Medical Center as the facility cleans one of its morgues and while another is closed because of needed repairs.

Ask Us: Why did Rowan Medical Center bring in temporary morgue trailer?

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:41 am Monday, September 6, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

Novant Health says it brought a refrigerated trailer to Rowan Medical Center to hold bodies while both morgues in the facility are out of service.

Readers asked about the purpose of trailer, which sits next to a loading dock, including whether it was brought in because an ongoing COVID-19 surge has filled the hospital’s morgue. Robin Baltimore, a spokesperson for Novant Health, said the trailer is being used as a temporary morgue, but it’s not because the hospital’s facilities are at capacity.

The hospital is cleaning its “upper morgue” and the “lower morgue” is in need of repairs, Baltimore said.

While the trailer is not due to capacity issues, August was the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Rowan County since January. There were more than 30 Rowan County COVID-19 deaths in August. State data show the county with 347 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, which ties Rowan with Buncombe County for seventh.

Why are patients being diverted from Rowan Medical Center?

Readers also asked about a practice called “diversion” at Rowan Medical Center, which has led to some patients being redirected elsewhere.

Dr. Larry Weems, chief medical officer at Rowan Medical Center, said the hospital is using the practice because inpatient numbers are at “some of their highest levels since the pandemic started.”

“Redirecting is one lever we are pulling as needed to help manage current capacity,” Weems said. “We continue to closely monitor the data and stand ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing contingency to the utilization of additional space on our campuses, as necessary.”

He said the decision to redirect patients typically lasts four hours or less after “all additional resources have been exhausted.” It ends when there’s been “sufficient reduction” in emergency department volumes, wait times and people waiting for a hospital bed.

The most recent data reported to federal health authorities by Rowan Medical Center — from late August — shows 186 of 269 inpatient beds and 22 of 22 intensive care beds occupied. On Friday, 269 intensive care beds and 1,079 total inpatient beds were available across Rowan County’s region — at 18-county area known as the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.

Where the patient goes after he or she is directed away from Rowan Medical Center is up to EMS workers, Weems said. Trauma, stroke and cardiac arrest patients are among the exceptions to diversion or redirection.

He said diversion or redirection is a standard health care industry practice, but it hasn’t usually been needed at Rowan Medical Center.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Why did Rowan Medical Center bring in temporary morgue trailer?

Education

RSS superintendent talks highs, lows for district during State Board of Education meeting

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items

Nation/World

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

News

Court rules NC Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Afghanistan

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident