Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items

SALISBURY – Two people were charged Saturday with a litany of felony larceny and breaking and entering charges in connection to an August incident.

Jordan Saunders Prusia, 29, of Salisbury was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering. Melissa Danielle Steele, 37, of Salisbury is facing the same charges in addition to a felony charge of possession of stolen goods.

Warrants for the arrests of both Prusia and Steele list the same China Grove address and a range of Aug. 19 to Aug. 24 for when the offenses were committed. The same three victims are also listed on warrants for both.

Among items are brown knee-high boots, a jacket, black ski pants, totes of clothes, home decorations, a vacuum cleaner and 10 to 15 boxes of CDs and DVDs.

Steele is also facing felony breaking and entering and felony larceny charges in Iredell County. A separate set of warrants alleges Steele broke into a Mooresville storage facility on Aug. 28 and stole a guitar, amplifier, winch, car seat cover, tents, a socket set, an arc welder, roadside emergency kit, cable puller, two canopies, car crawler, two umbrellas, a clarinet, wet-and-dry vacuum, bike cover and top cases.

Steele was also charged with failure to appear on citations for speeding and driving while license revoked.

In other weekend charges: