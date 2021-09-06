Labor Day Golf: Monday’s results
Crowder Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day Tournament
Caniche Scoreboard
September 6, 2021
Championship Black Tees Match
Lipe, Derek/Little, William Won 21H Clayton, Chad/Clayton, Chase Championship Match
Chris Owen/Ken Clarke Won 6&5 Benfield, Shane/Lentz, Kevin Consolation Finals
Lipe, Derek/Little, William Won 1up Allen, Jon/Paschal, Derek Semi-Final Match
Clayton, Chad/Clayton, Chase Won 3&2 Frick, Lee/ Wray, Blake Semi-Final Match
Chris Owen/Ken Clarke Won 5&4 Hubbard, Parker/Mulkey, Brett Consolation Semi-Final Match
Benfield, Shane/Lentz, Kevin Won 2&1 Ajidra, Colline/Otile, Ronald Consolation Semi-Final Match
Women’s Championship
Yatawara, Lily/Yatawara, Grace Won 8&6 Adams, Allison/Busby, Brooke Women’s SemiFinal Match
Fraley, Carnem/Gwillim, Sara Won 5&3 Calhoun, Beth/Morris, Susan Women’s SemiFinal Match
Yatawara, Lily/Yatawara, Grace Won 4&2 Fraley, Carnem/Gwillim, Sara Women’s Championship
55 and Over Championship
Jernigan, Roger/Shoaf, Robert Won 3&1 Gegorek, Steve/Honeycutt, Steve 55 and Over Championship
Boley, Joey/Cobb, Richard Won 2&1 Holshouser, Jeff/Valley, Chuck Consolation Final
55 and Over Open Flight 1
Chappell, Greg/Glenn, Doug Won 3&2 Davis, Randy/Howell, Brian Sr. Flight 1 Final
Jordan, Stan/Stevens, Jay Won 1up Brady, Scott/Stolsworth, Bruce Consolation
55 and Over Open Flight 2
Casmus, Bob/Habeeb, Mark Won 2&1 Kyles, Curtis/Patterson, Rufty Sr. Flight 2 Final
Benfield, George/Cobb, Brad Won 5&4 Flynn, Ames/Rae, Craig Consolation
65 and Over Championship
Henderlite, John/Kyger, John Won 3&2 Christy, Jim/Vanpelt, Harry 65 and Over Championship
Bingham, Randy/Ridenhour, Rick Won 2&1 Spader, Guy/Stephens, Dave Consolation
65 and Over Open Flight 1
Roueche, David/Vail, Steve Won 1up Medinger, Grey/Priddy, Russ 65 and Over Flight 1
Lynch, Jim /Summerlin, Grandy Won 5&4 Beard, Bryce/Beard, Gaines Consolation Final
Men’s Open Flight 1
Graeber, Charlie/Graeber, Luke Won 21H Lowman, Conner/Lowman, Jamie Finals
McCoy, Chris/McCoy, John Won 19H Logan Shuping/Todd Shuping Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 2
McNeil, Gavin/Mulkey, Eric Won 4&3 Antosek, Alex/Antosek, Nick Finals
Dorsett, Keith/Honeycutt, Ryan Won 4&3 Bullock, Stephen/Chapman, Brian Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 3
Adams, Ricky/Cooper, Randy Won 1Up Barnette,Jared/Lefler, Justin Finals
Overcash, Justin/Sprinkle, BrysonWon 1up Earnnhardt, Alex/Fesperman, Ritchie Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 4
McGinnis, Mickey/Weber, Taylor Won 4&3 Moore Jr, Carl/Waller, Seth Finals
Correll, Jason/Correll, Seth Won 5&4 McIntyre, Robin/Morgan, Mike Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 5
Honeycutt, Bob/Hoskins, Guy Won 1up Lafear, Bobby/Stegall, Jacob Finals
Bailey, James/Roten, Ty Won 2up Monteith, Adam/Newell, Jimmy Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 6
Chapman, Jeff/Currin, Madison Won 1up Adams, Russ/Adams, Stewart Finals
Kesler, Zack/Messenkopf, Rich Won 2&1 Pritchard, Brian/Sparger, Jason Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 7
Hughes, Conlin/Kyles, Coyte Won 19H Mason, Keith/Seaford, Mark Finals
Williams, Chris/Swaringen, MichaelWon 2&1Post, Abraham/Post, Jon Consolation
Men’s Open Flight 8
Funderburk, Nick/Wagner, Jon Won 4&2 Derrick, David/Storey, Spencer Finals
Boyle, Brian/Jones, Brian Won 4&3 Bauer, Bobby/Hubbard, Andrew Consolation
