September 7, 2021

  • 64°

Local sports roundup: Weeks has six catches for Wofford

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Elon’s Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had six catches for 68 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, in a 24-22 loss to Wofford.

•••

Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) was 19-for-30 passing for 324 yards and three TDs in a 31-28 win against Duke. Reynolds had 37 yards on 10 carries and added a rushing TD.

On Charlotte’s final two drives, Reynolds was 9-of-10 for 161 yards. He threw for two touchdowns in the final three minutes. It was the first time Charlotte has beaten a team from a Power 5 conference.

Reynolds was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.

•••

Mississippi College’s Wesley Jefferies (North Rowan) made three tackles in a 24-0 loss to Albany State.

•••
Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) had a catch for 11 yards for Barton in a 31-7 loss to Newberry.
•••
Christian Bennett (East Rowan) had an interception, a fumble recovery and six tackles for Catawba in a 37-27 win against Erskine.
•••
Devin Turner (West Rowan) had four tackles and a fumble recovery for St. Andrews in 84-43 loss to Presbyterian.
•••
In Pitt’s 51-7 win against UMass at Heinz Field, two former Falcons played on the offensive lines, Keldrick “KJ” Wilson for Pitt and Jonny Hassard for UMass. Hassard was a starter for UMass.
•••
JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) had a team-high 8 tackles for Averett in 31-24 loss to Ferrum.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had 12 kills and two blocks and KK Dowling (West Rowan) had 11 kills and eight digs in Queens’ sweep of Young Harris.
•••
Ferrum’s Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had six kills, 4 digs and three aces in a 3-1 loss to Pfeiffer.
•••
Nancy Gamewell (Carson) had three kills for William Peace in a 3-1 loss to Washington & Lee.
•••
Kary Hales (Carson) had five digs for Catawba in a 3-1 win against Seton Hill.
COLLEGE SOCCER

After a scoreless first half, Catawba’s men (2-0) took a 4-0 victory over visiting Barton  on Sunday night at the Frock Soccer Complex.

•••

Catawba’s women (2-0) took a 2-1 win at King, with Hannah Dunn scoring the game-winner.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

The Catawba men’s cross country team took first place at the Fleet Feet Cross County Invite at Salisbury Community Park. The men took top honors among a dozen teams in the 8k event. Catawba’s women placed third out of 11 teams in a 5k, with Lenoir-Rhyne taking first.

Catawba took the top two spots in the men’s race. Matthew Fowler won the race in a time of 25:58. He bested teammate Erick Ramirez-Ramos, who ran a time of 26:17.

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) paced the Catawba women, coving the course in a time of 19:37 for eighth place.   

Sean Incardona (East Rowan) and Noah Julian (South Rowan) competed for Lenoir-Rhyne, along with Adalie Harrison (East Rowan).

Catawba will run again in two weeks on Sept. 18 in the Converse Kickoff  in Spartanburg, S.C.

HS CROSS COUNTRY

Carson competed in the high school portion of the Fleet Feet Invite.

Aaron Arnold was 19th to lead the Carson boys to a fourth-place finish.

Makayla Borst (ninth) and Camden Corley (11th) led the Carson girls to third place.

MINOR LEAGUES

Austin Love (West Rowan) threw his fourth straight scoreless inning on Friday. He struck out two. He hasn’t walked anyone yet and has struck out seven.

