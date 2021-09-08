September 8, 2021

  • 73°
Firefighters raise a flag late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in the wreckage of the World Trade Center towers in New York. In the most devastating terrorist onslaught ever waged against the United States, knife-wielding hijackers crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center on Tuesday, toppling its twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/The Record, Thomas E. Franklin)

Submit Sept. 11 remembrances for publication

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

The Salisbury Post on Thursday, Sept. 9, will publish a special section for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. We’ll also publish remembrances from readers in the Sunday, Sept. 12, edition.

If you’d like to submit a remembrance for publication, please use the form below and keep your submission to 300 words or fewer. Feel free to include details of your experience on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as any things you think are different in society today because of the terrorist attacks and the aftermath.

Please submit remembrances by 5 p.m. Friday. The contact information in the form below will only used to place a city or town name with the reader’s name and in case there are questions about a grammatical error.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Print Article

Comments

Local

Submit Sept. 11 remembrances for publication

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury man arrested for August Brenner Crossing murder

Education

Salisbury City Council approves pandemic bonuses, vaccine incentives

Education

Eight apply for school board vacancy

Coronavirus

Panthers guard to miss Jets game because of COVID-19

Local

Vaya Health CEO previews ‘seamless’ transition of care as company merges with Cardinal Innovations

News

North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins

Nation/World

In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’

Nation/World

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Crime

Blotter: SC man faces charges in three counties, including Rowan

Business

Reaper’s Realm faces closure after commissioners deny temporary use permit application, rezoning request

Local

Novant Health will reopen mass COVID-19 testing site because of increased demand

Local

Report: Rowan County Detention Center incident started when officer asked for help, escalated into confrontation

Local

For one-year anniversary, Sign Dreamers of Rowan install inspirational messages across county

Local

Salisbury City Council will consider vaccine incentives, ‘premium pay’ bonuses for employees

Local

David Freeze: Another adventure of a lifetime in the books

News Main

Labor Day golf: Claytons prevail on 21st hole

Local

Paxton Butler plans to challenge Brandy Cook in 2022 district attorney race

Nation/World

New Orleans: Seniors left in dark, hot facilities after Ida

Nation/World

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

Nation/World

Virginia is set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue on Wednesday

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Why did Rowan Medical Center bring in temporary morgue trailer?

Education

RSS superintendent talks highs, lows for district during State Board of Education meeting

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items