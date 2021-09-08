Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking for 21-year-old man after Woodleaf Road vehicle chase

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 21-year-old man after a car chase ended with the vehicle’s occupants bailing out in a pasture.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Datavian Davis, who authorities believe lives in Charlotte. Deputies believe Davis drove a car in a chase on Tuesday night, said Maj. John Sifford.

The chase started around 10:08 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy was on routine patrol on Woodleaf Road and saw a silver car traveling toward Woodleaf at a speed estimated to be over the limit, Sifford said. The deputy followed the vehicle and observed it cross a double-yellow line before turning into a driveway at 5835 Woodleaf Road.

After the deputy activated his emergency lights, the vehicle drove around the rear of a residence and got back on Woodleaf Road, this time heading toward Salisbury. The vehicle turned into a driveway at 5775 Woodleaf Road, drove through the house’s side yard, struck a fence post and continued into a pasture.

While still moving, the driver exited the vehicle in high grass and fled on foot. The passengers exited, too, but Sifford said the passengers complied with the deputy’s commands to put their hands up and lay on the ground.

One passenger complained of head pain. Another complained of leg pain, but no one was transported from the scene for medical care.

Deputies called for a K-9 to track the driver. The K-9 was unsuccessful.

On the driver’s side floorboard, deputies found a pill bottle with three plastic bags. The bags contained 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 grams of suspected cocaine and three powdery chunks of suspected heroin. Digital scales were also located in the floorboard. The items were seized as evidence.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office contacted a taxi to pick up the three passengers.

Sifford said an investigation into the identify of the driver will continue.

People can submit anonymous tips to Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-639-5245 or visiting tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.