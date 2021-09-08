September 8, 2021

  • 73°
Jihiem Tiquez Leach

Salisbury man arrested for August Brenner Crossing murder

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:14 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

SALISBURY — Police arrested a 19-year-old Salisbury man on Tuesday for an Aug. 24 murder in Brenner Crossing Apartments.

Jihiem Tiquez Leach was charged with a count of murder for shooting and killing Michael Rashad Payne, a 29-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound at 642 Williams Road, which is in Brenner Crossing Apartments. Payne died before first responders were able to transport him to the hospital.

Payne’s murder was part of a string of three that occurred in Salisbury in three days. His murder also was No. 11 in Salisbury this year.

Leach is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without a bond. Jail records show he’s also facing a probation violation.

Leach was convicted in Aug. 2020 for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer. For that crime, he received 18 months of probation.

Print Article

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury man arrested for August Brenner Crossing murder

Education

Salisbury City Council approves pandemic bonuses, vaccine incentives

Education

Eight apply for school board vacancy

Coronavirus

Panthers guard to miss Jets game because of COVID-19

Local

Vaya Health CEO previews ‘seamless’ transition of care as company merges with Cardinal Innovations

News

North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins

Nation/World

In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’

Nation/World

Idaho hospitals begin rationing health care amid COVID surge

Crime

Blotter: SC man faces charges in three counties, including Rowan

Business

Reaper’s Realm faces closure after commissioners deny temporary use permit application, rezoning request

Local

Novant Health will reopen mass COVID-19 testing site because of increased demand

Local

Report: Rowan County Detention Center incident started when officer asked for help, escalated into confrontation

Local

For one-year anniversary, Sign Dreamers of Rowan install inspirational messages across county

Local

Salisbury City Council will consider vaccine incentives, ‘premium pay’ bonuses for employees

Local

David Freeze: Another adventure of a lifetime in the books

News Main

Labor Day golf: Claytons prevail on 21st hole

Local

Paxton Butler plans to challenge Brandy Cook in 2022 district attorney race

Nation/World

New Orleans: Seniors left in dark, hot facilities after Ida

Nation/World

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

Nation/World

Virginia is set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue on Wednesday

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Why did Rowan Medical Center bring in temporary morgue trailer?

Education

RSS superintendent talks highs, lows for district during State Board of Education meeting

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury pair charged with breaking into China Grove residence, stealing list of items

Nation/World

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill