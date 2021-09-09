Area sports briefs: Salisbury volleyball gets CCC win

From staff reports

Salisbury’s volleyball team won 25-3, 25-7 and 25-5 against Thomasville on Wednesday in Central Carolina Conference action.

The Hornets (5-3, 2-0) got four digs and 26 assists from Ashley Yang. Ava Morris had four aces, nine kills and eight digs, Brooke Cunningham had six aces and 10 kills. Ella Trainor had 10 aces and six digs. Mallory Link had seven kills. Riley Peltz had five kills and five digs.

•••

South Rowan lost Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference match to Lake Norman Charter 19-25, 25-21, 29-27, 22-25 and 15-7.

Leah Rymer had 28 assists. Emma Owens had 13 assists. Payton Black had 35 digs. Cameron Black had 24 digs and eight kills; Kali Nelson had 23 digs and seven kills. Avery Welch had 10 kills. It was the first league loss for South Rowan. Lake Norman Charter has one league loss — to West Rowan. South plays at East Rowan tonight.

•••

West Rowan (9-2) lost a five-set match at Mount Pleasant (10-0) on Wednesday.

The Tigers won 25-21, 25-23, 14-25, 14-25 and 15-7. Kelcie Love had 16 kills and five blocks for the Falcons. Madelyn VonCannon had seven kills and eight digs. Anna Blackledge had nine kills and three aces. Ashlee Ennis had nine digs. Noe Greta had 45 assists. Maia Gaeta had eight kills.

•••

Carson (4-6, 3-0) beat East Rowan 25-20, 10-25, 28-26 and 25-21 on Tuesday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Gianna Patella had 11 kills and 15 digs for the Cougars. Maddi Thomas had nine kills. Aubin Capello had three aces. Allie Burns had 17 digs. Elly Davis had 13 digs and 27 assists.

JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan won 25-7 and 25-10 vs. Mount Pleasant. Abigail Evenden had five aces and two kills. Lainey Sweet had three kills. Sophia Blackledge had four kills, six digs and two aces. EA Nance had four aces. Brinkley Batts had 11 digs and six assists. Ava Gusler had 10 digs.

HS CROSS COUNTRY

Salisbury’s Jake Denhard ran 18:32 and won a Central Carolina Conference quad meet held on East Davidson’s course.

Salisbury’s Will Koontz placed third. North Rowan’s Micah Nguyen was fifth.

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb won the girls race in 22:44. Salisbury’s Sage Huffman was sixth.

HS GIRLS GOLF

Salisbury shot 161 and won Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match against West Davidson, North Rowan and Lexington.

Sydney Hlavacek shot 49 to lead the Hornets and shared medalist honors with West Davidson’s Morgan Cooley. The other scorers for Salisbury were Sophie Chmiel (52) and Courtney Williams (60).

Kimya Lynch shot 62 to lead North Rowan.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Carson won 7-2 against East Rowan in South Piedmont Conference action on Tuesday.

Carson (6-2, 4-1) got singles wins from Riley Isley, Bree Whittington, Summer Nall and Allie Martin.

Addison Barrett and Lauren Whisnant won for East.

Carson swept doubles. Null/Landyn Kesler, Brenna Smith/Martin and Isley/Whittington were the winning doubles teams.

Carson won 9-0 against A.L. Brown in a non-conference match on Wednesday.

LOCAL GOLF In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, Azalee Huneycutt, Crystal Clement and Larry Lofton took first place.