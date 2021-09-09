September 9, 2021

  • 75°
Sam Darnold says, ‘I didn’t do my job to the best of my abilities. That is really all there is to it. ... I wish we would have won more games’ with the New York Jets.(AP File Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Next chapter: Darnold takes blame for Jets losses

By Paris Goodnight

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold is ready to begin the next chapter of his NFL career, which means putting the past behind him.

After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets in which the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions, Darnold has a chance to rebuild his career with the Carolina Panthers.

That begins in earnest on Sunday when Darnold faces his former team in the regular-season opener.

“I didn’t do my job to the best of my abilities,” Darnold said of his tenure with the Jets. “That is really all there is to it. … I wish we would have won more games.”

There’s an overriding feeling from those in the Panthers front office that Darnold will win more games in Carolina — with the right people around him.

He didn’t have much proven talent to work with at the skill positions in New York. His offensive line was suspect, allowing 98 sacks in his 48 starts. And former coach Adam Gase failed to get more production as the Jets finished last in the league in offense in 2020.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer isn’t worried about Darnold becoming another highly drafted quarterback such as JaMarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf, Akili Smith or Robert Griffin III that doesn’t become a franchise QB.

Rather, he thinks Darnold has the potential to turn things around in Carolina, similar to what Ryan Tannehill has done with the Tennessee Titans.

That’s why he called Jets general manager Joe Douglas earlier this offseason and asked him what it might take to pry Darnold away.

The Jets, knowing they had the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft and a shot at BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, eventually agreed to send Darnold to Carolina for three draft picks and start over at quarterback.

“I think it is just the offense that they’re in, the players that are around them, the coaching they receive,” Fitterer said when asked why some highly touted QBs have failed in the league. “I think Sam is going to benefit from a reset. He has really good coaching staff around him with (quarterbacks coach) Sean Ryan and (offensive coordinator) Joe Brady. They are just building the basics, they have had to flush what he’s seen and just build from there.”

Things should be a little different for Darnold in Carolina.

The Panthers offensive line remains a major concern, but they have one of the league’s most versatile running backs in Christian McCaffrey, two 1,000-yard receivers from last year in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson and a promising rookie wideout in Terrace Marshall Jr., who led the NFL in yards receiving during the preseason.

Darnold, for his part, wasn’t willing to compare the two teams.

When asked what is the biggest difference between them, he smiled and replied “it’s a little warmer in Carolina.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has gone out of his way not to put too much on Darnold, allowing him time to learn the offense and regain his confidence.

The Panthers have stressed they want Darnold to “get back to the basics,” which includes little things such as footwork, getting in and out of the huddle quickly and working through his progressions.

Or, as Darnold puts it, “just relaxing and playing football.”

Rhule said that Darnold has “come a long way” since his arrival in Carolina and now he just needs to play.

“I think he’s got to live the highs and lows of the game and the highs and lows of the season,” Rhule said. “You are going to have good games and bad games. … He has to trust himself and trust his teammates and go play. I think he’ll play well on Sunday.”

On the surface, the season opener against the Jets would seem to present an opportunity for Darnold to eradicate some demons and prove to his detractors in New York that he was a victim of bad circumstances — and that he can flourish with the right talent around him.

But if Darnold has any underlying thoughts of revenge, he isn’t sharing them publicly.

When a reporter insisted this can’t be just another game for him, Darnold quickly interrupted and said, “But it is.”

For Darnold the season is more about new beginnings, not his past struggles.  “It’s been feeling like I have been opening a new book since I got here, so the start of the season feels like this is opening a new chapter,” Darnold said.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Rowan Health Department warns against unprescribed uses of ivermectin

Crime

Man accused of restraining girlfriend with tape faces kidnapping, assault charges

Coronavirus

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts plan for redevelopment of Community Park

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Rowan continue growing

Local

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

Education

Salisbury Academy third graders learn sign language basics to communicate in class

Education

Smart bus pilot program may expand beyond Mount Airy

Guest columns

Edward Norvell: On Sept. 11, 2001, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Local educators look back at classroom experience

Education

$10 million in additional support approved for state school nutrition programs

Local

9/11 20th Anniversary: Veterans reflect on 9/11, conflict in the Middle East

Education

Shoutouts: Adrianna Sanchez gets NC State University scholarship

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Breaking news on Sept. 11

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning moves special needs fashion show virtual

News

Experts say political leanings largely drive perception of end of war in Afghanistan

News

Sleeping toddler killed after 150 rounds fired into home

Nation/World

Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26

Nation/World

Fighting Texas abortion law could be tough for federal gov’t

Nation/World

COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom

Local

City takes firefighter union’s presentation off agenda

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office looking for 21-year-old man after Woodleaf Road vehicle chase

Local

Submit Sept. 11 remembrances for publication

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for August Brenner Crossing murder