September 10, 2021

  • 55°

Salisbury Police Department investigating two catalytic converter thefts

By Ben Stansell

Published 4:59 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

SALISBURY — Two catalytic converters have been stolen from underneath automobiles in the previous week, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The first crime was committed on Saturday when a converter was stolen from a 2007 Toyota Prius parked at the 704 E. Innes St. McDonald’s. The car belonged to an employee at the fast food restaurant and the converter was stolen between 4-11 p.m.

On Wednesday, another converter was stolen from a Honda Element belonging to a Catawba College staff member who parked the vehicle at a lot along Summit Avenue. The converter was taken between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Simple cut marks where the converter was removed were visible. Police are working to obtain video footage of the incident.

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new occurrence in Salisbury. Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the catalytic converter thefts are difficult to prevent due to their sporadic nature. The crime itself takes only a matter of minutes.

Print Article

Comments

Education

More valuable than ever during pandemic, RSS celebrates its substitute teachers

Crime

Davidson County deputy fired after assault on female charge

High School

High school football: McArthur breaking records at North

Education

RSS in talks about using federal relief money to provide faculty stipends

Crime

Kannapolis man charged after 2-year undercover drug investigation

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Tropical depression Mindy dumps rain along coast

Coronavirus

Biden: Employers with more than 100 workers must require vaccinations or tests

Crime

Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested

Crime

Salisbury Police Department investigating two catalytic converter thefts

Coronavirus

Eight Rowan Countians died from COVID-19 in first six days of September

Local

Rowan Health Department warns against unprescribed uses of ivermectin

Crime

Man accused of restraining girlfriend with tape faces kidnapping, assault charges

Coronavirus

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts plan for redevelopment of Community Park

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Rowan continue growing

Local

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

Education

Salisbury Academy third graders learn sign language basics to communicate in class

Education

Smart bus pilot program may expand beyond Mount Airy

Guest columns

Edward Norvell: On Sept. 11, 2001, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Local educators look back at classroom experience

Education

$10 million in additional support approved for state school nutrition programs

Local

9/11 20th Anniversary: Veterans reflect on 9/11, conflict in the Middle East

Education

Shoutouts: Adrianna Sanchez gets NC State University scholarship