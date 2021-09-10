Local sports roundup: West Rowan volleyball unbeaten in South Piedmont Conference

From staff reports
HS VOLLEYBALL
West Rowan (10-2, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in the South Piedmont Conference with a 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14 win against Concord on Thursday.
Kelcie Love had 13 kills. Maia Gaeta had eight kills. Madelyn VonCannon had eight kills and 12 digs. Anna Blackledge had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 11 digs. Ashlee Ennis had 23 digs and three aces. Noe Gaeta had 35 assists and 13 digs.
•••
East Davidson defeated Salisbury 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20 in Central Carolina Conference play on Thursday. Ashley Yang had four kills, 20 assists and five digs. Brooke Cunningham had seven kills. Katie Peeler had 19 digs. Mallory Link had 12 kills. Riley Peltz had four kills.
•••
North Rowan lost to East Davidson 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20 on Wednesday in CCC play.
Hannah Wilkerson served for 14 points. Chloee Stoner served for 13 and Daphne Robinson for nine.
•••
South Rowan stayed in the SPC race by sweeping East Rowan 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17 on Thursday.
South (8-2, 3-1) got 17 digs from Payton Black. Cameron Black had 16 digs and nine kills. Leah Rymer had 25 assists and six kills. Emma Owens had 12 assists. Avery Welch had six kills.
JV VOLLEYBALL
West Rowan’s jayvees won 25-19 and 25-9 vs. Concord.
Sophia Blackledge had 11 kills and four aces. Abigail Evenden had 4 kills. Lainey Sweet, EA Nance and Brinley Batts had three kills. Batts had 17 assists. Neely Hiatt had 5 assists.
•••
South Rowan’s jayvees beat East Rowan 25-20 and 25-22.
South (7-2, 3-1)
Laney Beaver had five assists, four kills and 14 digs for South (7-2, 3-1). Ava Hinson had five assists and nine digs. Avery Crowell had nine digs. Jamilyn Rollins had 10 digs. Sydney Culp had five aces.
HS BOYS SOCCER
West Rowan lost to Mooresville 2-1 in non-conference action on Thursday.
Henry Sanchez scored for the Falcons. Mason Quarles assisted.
Luis Cruz made 14 saves.
HS FOOTBALL
Tonight’s featured game on Memories 1280 will be the Carson at Robinson contest.
JV FOOTBALL
Salisbury won 36-12 on Thursday against South Rowan.
Nacier Parker threw touchdown passes to Jaden Moore and Marshall Faw for the Raiders.
Jumal Rule had two rushing TDs for the Hornets and caught a 2-point conversion pass.
Hank Webb ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion..
Blaise Miller had a TD run. Tyree Brown had a TD run and a 2-point conversion.
Torian Brown had two intercepions. Emmanuel Gregory recovered a fumble.
SALISBURY ACADEMY
The Salisbury Academy varsity soccer team defeated Sacred Heart 5-1 on Wednesday.
In a game that was deadlocked 0-0 at halftime, the Jaguars broke it open in the second half.
Abdul Eliwa broke the tie one minute into the second half. Luke Fowler helped stretch the Jags’ lead to 3-0 with two goals. Alex Hale and John McCoy also scored for the Jaguars.
John Pendleton and Dylan Hale anchored the defense for Salisbury Academy.
Salisbury Academy will open conference play next Thursday in Hickory against Tabernacle. Game time is 4 p.m.
•••
The Salisbury Academy girls tennis team won 8-1 vs. Forsyth Country Day on Wednesday.
Katie Antosek (8-1), Meredith Williams (8-4), Mary Grace Antosek (8-1), Anna Kate Goodman (8-1) and Campbell Aron (8-2) were winners in their singles matches.
Cora Wymbs lost in a tiebreaker.
The doubles team of Williams/Wymbs came back to win in a tiebreaker. The Antosek cousins won 8-2. Aron and Goodman, in their first pairing together, won 8-3.
NCHSAA
CHAPEL HILL – The NCHSAA distributed $1.7 million to the Association’s member schools from interest earned on the Association’s Endowed Funds during 2020-2021. This total is in addition to the $4 million distribution approved by the Board of Directors in the COVID-19 Athletic Program Subsidy initiative from earlier in the fiscal year.