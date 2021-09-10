September 10, 2021

  • 55°

Tropical depression Mindy dumps rain along coast

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 10, 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tropical depression Mindy dumped rain along the Georgia and South Carolina seacoasts Thursday during a trek across land before moving well out over the Atlantic Ocean.

Mindy was a brief-lived tropical storm that had formed Wednesday in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The storm made landfall Wednesday night in St. Vincent Island, Florida and then was downgraded to a depression that dumped rain across the Florida Panhandle and into south Georgia and South Carolina.

The storm was in the Atlantic on Thursday evening about 110 miles  east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving east-northeast at 23 mph  with top sustained winds of 35 mph, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said gradual weakening was expected and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low sometime today.

Florida’s Big Bend area was already saturated from rain dumped by Hurricanes Elsa and Ida. Some residents in low-lying Dixie County have had to move out of their homes, which were flooded before Mindy brought more rain.

Diane Van Hook has been living at a hotel for weeks because her property is flooded and there’s no electricity in her home.

“There’s no hope of going home anytime soon because of how deep the water is,” Van Hook told WGFL-TV in Gainesville on Wednesday. “There’s no place for us to even walk you know. I had to remove my horse from the property, and I lost my chickens.”

Print Article

Comments

Education

More valuable than ever during pandemic, RSS celebrates its substitute teachers

Crime

Davidson County deputy fired after assault on female charge

High School

High school football: McArthur breaking records at North

Education

RSS in talks about using federal relief money to provide faculty stipends

Crime

Kannapolis man charged after 2-year undercover drug investigation

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Tropical depression Mindy dumps rain along coast

Coronavirus

Biden: Employers with more than 100 workers must require vaccinations or tests

Crime

Man wanted for murders in two North Carolina cities arrested

Crime

Salisbury Police Department investigating two catalytic converter thefts

Coronavirus

Eight Rowan Countians died from COVID-19 in first six days of September

Local

Rowan Health Department warns against unprescribed uses of ivermectin

Crime

Man accused of restraining girlfriend with tape faces kidnapping, assault charges

Coronavirus

With long emergency department waits, Novant Health brings back drive-thru COVID testing

China Grove

China Grove Town Council adopts plan for redevelopment of Community Park

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Rowan continue growing

Local

Autumn Jubilee still planned for first weekend in October

Education

Salisbury Academy third graders learn sign language basics to communicate in class

Education

Smart bus pilot program may expand beyond Mount Airy

Guest columns

Edward Norvell: On Sept. 11, 2001, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing

Local

9/11 20th anniversary: Local educators look back at classroom experience

Education

$10 million in additional support approved for state school nutrition programs

Local

9/11 20th Anniversary: Veterans reflect on 9/11, conflict in the Middle East

Education

Shoutouts: Adrianna Sanchez gets NC State University scholarship