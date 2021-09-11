High school football: Standings
Standings
SPC
Overall SPC
Carson 1-2 0-0
West Rowan 1-2 0-0
South Rowan 1-3 0-0
NW Cabarrus 1-3 0-0
Concord 0-2 0-0
Central Cabarrus 0-2 0-0
East Rowan 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35
Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0
Robinson 22, Carson 10
North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7
Cabarrus Warriors 49, Concord 21
NW Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24
CCC
Overall CCC
Salisbury 3-0 0-0
Thomasville 3-0 0-0
North Rowan 2-1 ` 0-0
East Davidson 2-2 0-0
Lexington 0-1 0-0
South Davidson 0-2 0-0
West Davidson 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 35
Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0
Ledford 38, East Davidson 0
South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16
Thomasville 49, Forbush 0
SW Randolph 57, West Davidson 10
CPC
Overall CPC
Davie 3-0 0-0
East Forsyth 3-0 0-0
West Forsyth 2-1 0-0
Mount Tabor 2-1 0-0
RJ Reynolds 1-2 0-0
Glenn 1-1 0-0
Parkland 1-2 0-0
Reagan 1-2 0-0
Thursday’s scores
SW Guilford 27, RJ Reynolds 6
Mount Tabor 48, Page 27
Friday’s scores
Davie County 51, Mooresville 34
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
High Point Andrews 19, Parkland 6
Greater Metro
Overall GMC
A.L. Brown 3-0 0-0
Cox Mill 3-1 0-0
Lake Norman 2-1 0-0
Hickory Ridge 2-2 0-0
West Cabarrus 1-2 0-0
Mooresville 1-2 0-0
South Iredell 1-2 0-0
Friday’s scores
Davie County 51, Mooresville 34
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
Hough 48, Cox Mill 7
Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27
Catawba Ridge 21, West Cabarrus 14
West Rowan holds off North, 42-35
By Dave Shaw For the Salisbury Post SPENCER — West Rowan didn’t earn many points for artistry Friday night, but... read more