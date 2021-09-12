Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

SALISBURY — Shari Graham, left, was recognized as the Ernest Curtis 2021 Hero of the Year on Thursday by the Civitan Club of Salisbury.

Hero Award Committee Chair Beth Cook presented the award to Graham for her work organizing the volunteers at the COVID-19 mass vaccinations at the West End Plaza.

Also present to honor her were Alyssa Harris, Rowan County Health Department director, and Dari Caldwell, chair of the Rowan County Board of Health. Caldwell and Civitan member and Rowan County Commissioner Judy Klusman nominated Graham for the award.