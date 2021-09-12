College football: Road loss for Blue Bears against Savannah State
Staff report
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah State Tigers piled up nearly 500 yards of offense, including 318 rushing yards, and overpowered Livingstone 50-6 in a non-conference football game on Saturday night.
It was Armed Forces Night at Ted Wright Stadium. The Tigers improved to 1-1. Livingstone is 0-2.
Livingstone couldn’t get anything going offensively but managed to keep the game scoreless for a quarter. However, the Tigers put up 30 points in the second quarter to take control.
Down 50-0, Livingstone got on the scoreboard with 4:41 remaining when Lamontay Carr hit Jordan McKinley for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Walter Watkins made nine tackles to lead Livingstone’s defense.
Livingstone is scheduled to play Allen University next Saturday at 5 p.m. in Columbia, S.C.
