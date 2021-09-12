September 12, 2021

  • 57°

DAR promotes Constitution Week

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance.

“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law No. 915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. The annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, DAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s foundational liberties.

In Rowan and Davidson counties this year, the local DAR chapter, Elizabeth Maxwell Steele, has actively been  decorating the front window at the Salisbury Public Library and Lexington Library and Empire Hotel storefront in Salisbury for Constitution Week. A DAR member in Lexington placed table toppers in a restaurant. Mayor Karen Alexander of Salisbury and Mayor Newell Clark of Lexington have signed proclamations for Constitution Week. Chairman of the Rowan County commissioners, Greg Edds, has also signed a proclamation for Constitution Week. The chapter appreciates their support. Constitution Week is just one of many activities Elizabeth Maxwell Steele does for the community,

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, go to www.dar.org.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns

News

Howell back on right pace with 5 TDs as No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury prepares for Halloween Fun Fest, seeks merchants to participate

Nation/World

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Nation/World

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

News

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

China Grove

China Grove Fire Department earns improved ISO rating, now among state’s best

News

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

High School

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35

News

Man arrested in shooting death of toddler in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Another shutout for Hornets

College

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at UNC game

Coronavirus

Opposition fast and furious against Biden’s vaccine rules

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 358 as positives, hospitalizations slow down

Elections

State Board of Elections approves Sunday voting for 2021 municipal elections in Rowan County

Crime

Rowan County man charged with shooting home after being booted out

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins