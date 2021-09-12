Doug Creamer column: Kimble

By Doug Creamer

When my wife and I worked full-time, we rarely called each other. I remember calling her on 9/11. Phone calls to each other didn’t require something that big, but until our last couple of years, we just didn’t call each other much while we were working. So, when she called me one winter afternoon about 14 years ago, I knew something was up.

I could tell by her voice that nothing was wrong. She told me that there was a kitten hanging around the library where she worked. Someone had obviously dumped her and she wanted to know what I thought about adopting a new baby. She was concerned for the kitten because it was going to be a very cold night that night. I couldn’t say no.

She brought the kitten home and we agreed that she wouldn’t come in the house until we had her checked out by a vet. She lived in the garage for several days. We fed her and went out and played with her. She was glad to see us. She seemed friendly and wanted in the house.

We already had a cat and it took a while for the two of them to learn to get along. Once she made it in the house, we discovered that her personality was true cat. What I mean is that she acted like she could take us or leave us. If you tried to pet her, she only allowed three or four strokes before she would try to nip you.

When our other cat passed away, she acted a little less aloof. I remember the first time she jumped into my lap. I wasn’t sure what to think. She settled down and I was allowed to pet her seven or eight times before she tried to nip me. As time went on, she would jump into my lap and stay about a minute, during which time I was allowed to pet her. No nipping. She always liked to be in the same room as us, just to see what we were doing.

When I retired and started to teach the Chinese students something changed. She became my teaching buddy. I introduced her to the students and they fell in love with her. They asked to see her. She would walk between me and the camera and the kids would always laugh. She became a star. “What is Kimble doing?” “Where is Kimble?”

She sat with me while I was teaching. She became increasingly more affectionate. I didn’t realize that we were getting closer. She would join me at the computer when I prepared for classes and help me do the evaluations after classes. If she wasn’t sitting beside me, she was in my lap. The nipping was long gone and she stayed in my lap for long periods of time.

Since I am up long before the crack of dawn to teach, I often take an afternoon nap. She would always join me. In the cold months, she would lay right up against me. In the warm months, she would lie beside me or down near my feet. She always wanted me to pet her for a long time before I fell asleep. She would purr loudly.

She suddenly and unexpectedly passed away last week. Until she was gone, I didn’t realize how attached I had become to her. She entertained my Chinese kids and helped to keep them focused. She was my little buddy, always close by, and always hungry for attention, especially in these last couple of years. My routines have changed since her departure. She left a furry hole in my heart.

As I reflect on her departure I realize that none of us knows how much time we have left. The “suddenly” can come at any moment. Do you think you are ready to meet your maker? Have you made peace with him? Have you invited Jesus to be your savior? We need to make that decision before we take our final breath. All eternity is dependent on that decision. I want to see you in heaven and the only way there is through Jesus.

I want to encourage you to make the most important decision of your life. Decide to believe and trust in Jesus. You don’t need to clean up your life or have all your questions answered, you just need to invite him into your heart. He’ll forgive all your sins and welcome you home. No one knows when their time will come. I want to encourage you to be ready. Leave all doubts about your eternal destination behind. As for Kimble, I believe there are pets in heaven. I also believe she is waiting there to take a nap with me.

Doug Creamer has a new book at Amazon: EncouragingU: Summer Stories. Contact him at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com .