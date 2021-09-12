Letter: City shouldn’t pay workers to get COVID-19 shots

Have the leaders of the city of Salisbury lost their minds? Paying hundreds of dollars so city workers will take the COVID shots? Do they have so much money to throw at people that they are paying people to save their lives and their family, too?

Well, how about sending me and all the other people that spent six hours on Highway 70 to get our money, too? My time is just as valuable to me as theirs. Pay my property taxes, and I’ll shut up.

But if they have enough sense to work for the city, then they ought to be smart enough to get the vaccine on their own. Enough giving money away for everybody who hold the city hostage by not doing the right and smart thing.

— John Mchone

Gold Hill