September 12, 2021

Letter: Driving through the night on Sept. 11

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

I was notified of the disaster on Sept. 11 around 1 p.m. I made ready, drove through the night and arrived at the Pentagon, which was code-named Nobel Eagle, the morning of Sept. 12. I saw firsthand the destruction of our Pentagon.

I saw where the bodies had been that were removed during the night. The destruction and hate were everywhere and still are still in my dreams from time to time. You just cannot unsee some things and the question is why! I now live in British Columbia but my heart and roots will always be in Salisbury and the U.S.A.

— Wayne Eller

British Columbia, Canada

