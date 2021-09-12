Letter: Shut the schools down

Shut the schools down please. Other states are protecting their kids and shutting back down their schools. Why don’t we?

We can’t ignore the facts. Rowan County has the highest COVID infection in the state. The hospital is full. Protect our children. Let them learn at home. Sending them to school is horrible; masks don’t do any good if you can’t keep your distance. How many more children have to get sick?

My neighbors are teachers, both have been vaccinated and both have COVID. Protect our children and shut the schools back down. We are not protecting our children or the teachers by keeping the schools open.

— Julie Owen

Salisbury