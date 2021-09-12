September 12, 2021

  • 57°
Atlanta gave up back-to-back home runs in the loss.

Marlins hit back-to-back homers to sink Braves

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz and Jesús Sánchez hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning against Richard Rodríguez, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

De La Cruz, who went 3 for 4, broke a 3-all tie by going deep with his fourth homer, a shot to left-center, before Sánchez went deep for the ninth time, a long drive to right, to make it 5-3.

Rodríguez (4-4) has allowed four homers in his last three innings. Anthony Bass (3-7) earned the win by pitching a scoreless seventh. Dylan Floro earned his 10th save in 15 chances after facing five batters in the ninth.

The NL East-leading Braves, who scratched across a run on Freddie Freeman’s RBI single in the ninth, had won nine of 11 against Miami after dropping five of six to begin the season. They snapped a four-game winning streak in the series.

The Marlins tacked on a run in the ninth on a safety squeeze bunt by Miguel Rojas that scored Eddy Alvarez and put Miami up 6-3. A video review overturned the original call.

Atlanta scored three runs with two outs in the fifth against Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez to make it 3-all. Pitcher Charlie Morton doubled and scored on Jorge Soler’s double. Soler scored on Freeman’s single to right, and Freeman scored on Austin Riley’s single to left.

The Marlins led 2-0 in the first. Miguel Rojas doubled, advanced to third on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s bunt single and scored on De La Cruz’s single up the middle. Chisholm scored on Lewis Brinson’s sacrifice fly.
Miami went up 3-0 in the second when Eddy Alvarez took Morton deep with his first career homer, a 418-foot shot to right.

Morton, pitching for the first time since signing a $20 million, one-year contract for next season, received no decision, allowing three runs and six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

In his previous 20 starts since May 19, Morton went 11-3 with a 2.95 ERA, and the Braves had gone 13-7 in his starts.

Hernandez gave up three runs and seven hits and one walk and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

SWEET GLOVE

Braves SS Dansby Swanson turned a difficult double play to end the seventh. He dove to his left and managed to keep his foot on second base to field Joe Panik’s grounder, forcing out Eddy Alvarez, and throwing from his knee to get Panik at first. A video review overturned the call.

REMEMBERING THE FALLEN

Atlanta acknowledged the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a brief documentary of their game at the New York Mets on Sept. 21, 2001, the first professional sporting event held in the Big Apple after the twin towers fell. Former Braves teammates Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine and Brian Jordan reflected on the magnitude of the experience that night.

The Braves also had a pregame ceremony for the 2,977 people who died that day, unfurling a U.S. flag that nearly covered the outfield and showing a video of the tragic day. Both teams came out on the field for the national anthem.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.11 ERA) will make his fourth career start and face Atlanta LHP Max Fried (11-7, 3.42) in the finale of the three-game series. Fried is 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA, a span of 12 starts, in the second half of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns

News

Howell back on right pace with 5 TDs as No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury prepares for Halloween Fun Fest, seeks merchants to participate

Nation/World

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Nation/World

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

News

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

China Grove

China Grove Fire Department earns improved ISO rating, now among state’s best

News

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

High School

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35

News

Man arrested in shooting death of toddler in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Another shutout for Hornets

College

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at UNC game

Coronavirus

Opposition fast and furious against Biden’s vaccine rules

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 358 as positives, hospitalizations slow down

Elections

State Board of Elections approves Sunday voting for 2021 municipal elections in Rowan County

Crime

Rowan County man charged with shooting home after being booted out

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office looking for truck in connection with storage unit break-ins