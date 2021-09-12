Six-week online classes available for all ages at RPL

By Amber Covington

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — The library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month during September and free online courses are available to any cardholder. Rowan Public Library offers free online courses through Gale Courses. Six-week long classes taught by college instructors are available for registration 24/7.

The 10 most popular courses focus on sign language, learning French or Spanish, accounting fundamentals, Microsoft Excel, grammar, drawing, stocks and bonds investments and communication. More than 360 courses are available to build professional development, technology skills or personal enrichment. New sessions begin every month with no limit to the number of course enrollments.

Lessons are assigned twice a week and feature videos, games, images and text. Weekly discussion boards are available for students to interact and engage with the instructor and peers. After finishing each course with a passing score, students receive a certificate of completion.

Get your library card today to gain access to Gale Courses at https://education.gale.com/l-sali70984/. For more information about this service offered by Rowan Public Library, visit your nearest branch or call us at 704-216-8243.

Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.