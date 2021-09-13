September 13, 2021

  • 88°

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

By Natalie Anderson

Published 4:23 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation closed the 200 block of East Fisher Street Monday to begin making improvements to the bridge to bring it up to national standards.

In February, council members awarded a contract to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to make repairs to bridges located on North Ellis and East Fisher streets. The estimated cost for both projects amounts to $185,758, with another $122,242 designated for additional materials and inspections. The total cost of both projects was allocated from the 2020-21 fiscal year budget fund balance since there is no state or federal match for the project.

Assistant Public Works Director Chris Tester said the bridge project on North Ellis Street is complete. The city anticipates bridge improvements on East Fisher will range from eight to nine weeks. The project will make improvements to the bent footing and timber pile, which act as support for the entire bridge, as well as the steel beams and timber floor and sidewalk. The bridge improvements on North Ellis Street were similar.

Tester said the improvements were determined “priority maintenance repairs” by a NCDOT bridge consultant engineer in an inspection report from January 2020. Tester added that beginning the construction phase of the project has taken a long time because of acquiring permits from the Norfolk Southern Railroad and obtaining permits to perform work in the railroad’s right-of-way.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

Crime

Blotter: Fayetteville man faces Rowan charges for cutting cables from radio tower, impersonating law enforcement

BREAKING NEWS

Salisbury High student shot, killed after incident on Maple Avenue

Ask Us

Ask Us: If a tree falls from strip between sidewalk, street, who’s responsible?

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle from Florida

News

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

News

NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Nation/World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms

Clubs

Civitans honor Shari Graham with Hero of the Year

Local

Sports obituary: Ronnie Eidson played some of his best golf in his 50s

Lifestyle

Carolina Artists Expo art show and sale returns

News

Howell back on right pace with 5 TDs as No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury prepares for Halloween Fun Fest, seeks merchants to participate

Nation/World

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Nation/World

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

News

NC’s highest court: Felons who registered recently can vote

China Grove

China Grove Fire Department earns improved ISO rating, now among state’s best

News

Cooper vetoes bills limiting K-12 racial teaching, holding rioters accountable for losses

High School

West Rowan holds off North, 42-35