Area Sports Roundup: Salisbury soccer edges Green Dragons
From staff reports
Salisbury’s boys soccer team opened Central Carolina Conference play with a hard-fought 1-0 win at West Davidson on Monday.
Colin Donaldson converted a penalty kick for the match’s only goal.
The defense of Luke Graeber, Yatti Avilez, Riley Dillon, Mario Perez and keeper Wade Robins were under pressure all night long, but ultimately kept the Dragons out of the net.
Salisbury also got excellent play from Leo Fragoso and Carlos Henriquez.
“It was everything we’ve come to expect from a SHS vs. WD match,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “Physical play, loud crowds, and goals at a premium. West Davidson is very dangerous on set pieces and throw ins and we held our own defending them despite several close calls, including one that was thrown untouched into the net. One way or another, we’ll take the result.”
Up next for the Hornets is another conference match, this time vs CCC newcomer South Davidson.
The match is Wednesday night at Ludwig stadium at 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
South Rowan center fielder Kane Kepley has committed to Liberty.
Kepley batted .431 for the Raiders last season, stealing 16 bases and scoring 23 runs in 18 games.
A story is upcoming.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Carson junior outfielder Landry Stewart has committed to USC Upstate.
Stewart batted .356 as a sophomore. She had 18 steals and scored 14 runs in a 15-game season.
A story is upcoming.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
South Rowan sophomore Eli Julian ran 16:26 and placed sixth in the Boys Invitational in the Friday Night Lights Festival held in Kernersville at Ivey Redmon Park.
South’s team was 15th, with several runners turning in PRs. Grayson Cromer ran 17:53, while Aaron Jones was clocked in 18:09.
Davie County was sixth.
South’s Madison Beaver ran 22:39 and was the top Rowan girl. Carson’s Makayla Borst ran 22:41. South’s Bethany Rymer ran 23:09.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Former Boyden High player and long-time official and supervisor of officials Rodney Callaway passed away on Sunday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Rowan senior Hannah Wilkerson, a 1,000-point scorer, has been offered by Johnson University in Knoxville, Tenn.
RACING
Eddie Carl Yancey, 71, a huge racing fan and the owner for many years of Victory Lane Collectibles in Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Catawba (3-4, 1-1) earned its first South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday night with a sweep at Lincoln Memorial.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Simone Trentin notched his second straight game-winning goal as host Catawba rallied for a 2-1 win over Belmont Abbey in men’s soccer action
Catawba is 4-0 for the first time since 1994.
Catawba looks to go 5-0 for the first time in school history when it hosts Converse tonight at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The South Atlantic Conference announced players of the week — Wingate running back Nijere Peoples, Mars Hill linebacker Dexter Fitzpatrick and Wingate kick returner Kyron Thomas.
LOCAL GOLF
The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event on Sunday.
The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Lofton, Heather DePalma-Spivey and P-Daber.
