September 14, 2021

  • 86°
Crisco, left, and Evans, right.

Child abuse, drug charges filed after traffic stop ends search for wanted man

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

SALISBURY — A man and woman were jailed early Tuesday for outstanding warrants, drug crimes and child abuse charges after an investigation led deputies to a hotel on Julian Road.

Brandy Rena Evans, 31, of Salisbury faces charges for felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. A man named Alvondeo Apollo Crisco faces three counts of felony probation violation and four counts of failing to appear in court.

A Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation into Crisco’s whereabouts led deputies to Affordable Suits on Julian Road, where the man was staying with his girlfriend, Evans, and her three children. When deputies stopped a car belonging to Crisco after it left the hotel, they found Evans driving and Crisco in the passenger seat, a news release said.

After citing Evans for a motor vehicle violation, a K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. Inside the car, deputies found MDMA, a schedule one substance, and cocaine, a schedule two substance, a news release said.

The child abuse charges were filed because deputies found Evans’ children alone at Affordable Suites with drug paraphernalia in plain view and within reach.

Crisco was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $32,000 bond for his outstanding charges. Evans received a $10,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

East Spencer

East Spencer to use federal COVID-19 funds for vehicle purchases, bonus pay, home and business repairs

Local

Video: Firefighters use saw to open garage, put out fire on Mitchell Avenue

Crime

Child abuse, drug charges filed after traffic stop ends search for wanted man

Education

After mask mandate, RSS COVID-19 numbers improve dramatically

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools gets back to work creating K-8 facility

Local

Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment

Crime

Jury selection begins for murder trial of woman in fish arcade shooting

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes bills supported by Rowan County lawmakers

News

Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

Nation/World

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

Nation/World

Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Local

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

Crime

Blotter: Fayetteville man faces Rowan charges for cutting cables from radio tower, impersonating law enforcement

Crime

Salisbury High student shot, killed after incident on Maple Avenue

Ask Us

Ask Us: If a tree falls from strip between sidewalk, street, who’s responsible?

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle from Florida

News

Authorities: 2 workers at eastern North Carolina plant die

News

NC sheriff: 9-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Nation/World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

Crime

Messages show fired Rowan medical examiner didn’t think hole in man’s head was bullet wound

Local

Veterans, state officials recall 9/11 attacks during 20th anniversary commemoration

Education

RSS to talk resuming Knox-Overton K-8 project

Local

Salisbury Fire honors first responders’ sacrifice during 20th anniversary of 9/11

Business

Watson family earns award for conservation efforts at Wetmore Farms