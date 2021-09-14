College and pro sports: Reynolds breaks 49ers’ record for career passing yards

From staff reports

Area Athletes Update …

Chris Reynolds (Davie) broke Charlotte’s career passing yards record in Saturday’s win against Gardner-Webb.

Reynolds threw for 103 yards and now has thrown for 5,469 yards in his career. He broke a record held by Matt Johnson, (5,405).

Reynolds threw for his 40th career TD and is two shy of that school record. Johnson holds it.

•••

Georgia Tech freshman Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) made two tackles in Saturday’s win against Kennesaw State.

•••

In Elon’s 24-23 win against Campbell, Elon’s Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had four catches for 53 yards.

Tywun Rivens (Salisbury) made eight tackles for the Camels.

•••

Zion DeBose (North Rowan) made a tackle for Kansas in a loss to Coastal Carolina.

•••

Lawrence University’s Ben Blumenthal (Carson) averaged 41 yards on eight punts in a 56-28 loss to Lake Forest College.

Blumenthal had a long of 62 and put two punts inside the 10.

•••

JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) made four tackles for Averett in a 30-27 overtime win against Christopher Newport.

•••

Devin Turner (West Rowan) had five tackles and was credited with half a sack in St. Andrews’ 42-22 loss to Bethel.

•••

Christian Bennett (East Rowan) had four tackles and two pass breakups in Catawba’s 28-6 win against Winston-Salem State.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) followed up on a monster preseason with two sacks and another quarterback hit in Philadelphia’s 32-6 win against Atlanta on Sunday.

•••

Salisbury native Nick Leverett is the second-team left guard for the Tampa Bay Bucs.

CFL

Keion Adams (Salisbury) made a tackle for Saskatchewan in a 33-9 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tori Hester (West Rowan) had 30 kills in Troy’s first three matches. She had 12 kills and 12 digs against Alabama.

•••

Queens came back after losing the first two sets to beat Carson-Newman on Saturday.

KK Dowling (West Rowan) had 15 kills and two blocks. Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had seven kills and five blocks.

•••

Kary Hales (Carson) has 31 digs for Catawba.

•••

Ferrum’s Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had a team-high 11 kills in Saturday’s sweep of Mary Baldwin.

•••

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had five kills and five blocks in a 3-2 win against Emmanuel on Saturday.

•••

Columbia International won against J.C. Smith and lost 3-2 to Fayetteville State on Saturday. Kira Rymer (South Rowan) had seven kills in each match.

COLLEGE GOLF

UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot 69-70-68 — 207 in the Rod Myers Invitational in Durham and tied for third.

Lyerly made 14 birdies in the tournament, including six in the final round.

•••

High Point’s Charlie Barr (Cannon School) shot 71-74 Monday in the first two rounds of the Jim Rivers Invitational in Louisiana and is tied for 36th.

•••

Richmond’s Michael Childress (Cannon School) shot 69-68 — 137 in the first two rounds of the VCU Shootout and is tied for second.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

UNC Wilmington’s Cooper Wright (East Rowan) was All-Colonial Athletic Association in the 400 and 4×400 as a freshman.

Wright has run 47.57 in the 400 and has a world ranking in the under 20 division.