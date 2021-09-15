September 16, 2021

  • 68°

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

By Gary D. Robertson
Associated Press

RALEIGH — The flap over absentee ballots in North Carolina’s 2020 election resurfaced Wednesday at the General Assembly as Republicans gave final approval to legislation that would limit Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein’s ability to enter future legal settlements.

The bill, now headed to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk following a party-line House vote, was introduced by GOP lawmakers angry about being left out of negotiations last year between Stein’s office and a labor-affiliated group that sued state election officials. Republican legislative leaders had already intervened to become defendants in the lawsuit.

The enforced settlement, which ultimately was challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, increased from three to nine the number of days mailed absentee ballots could be received after Election Day and still count.

To prevent what they call “collusive settlements” in the future, GOP members passed the bill stating legal settlements challenging state law or the constitution must be backed by the Senate leader and House speaker when they are named parties.

The 2020 settlement broke up bipartisan legislation approved to carry out the fall elections during the pandemic that had kept the ballot grace period at three days, GOP Rep. Destin Hall of Caldwell County said.

“This settlement agreement changed the rules of the game in the middle of an election,” Hall told colleagues before the 58-47 vote. The legislation, approved by the Senate in the spring, would require backing of legal settlements by legislative leaders for lawsuits on any topic, not just elections. “This (bill) just lets this body be heard.”

Cooper’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the measure. However, a veto is likely, especially given that Cooper served as attorney general for 16 years, and because the bill attempts to erode the AG’s powers while representing state agencies in court.

Stein spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed said after the vote that the AG’s “office is disappointed by the passage of this bill and we continue to believe that this legislation is unwise and unconstitutional.”

Stein and the state board have bristled at Republican accusations that the legal settlement was contrived to help Democrats. A board leader told lawmakers in March that the panel has the power to settle lawsuits, and that doing so in 2020 prevented more expansive voting changes from occurring.

“This isn’t changing rules in the middle of a game. This was a filed lawsuit,” Rep. Marcia Morey of Durham County said. She opposed the bill because she said it would interfere with the legal actions of the attorney general: “We should not be changing the system because of one outcome of a settlement legally done by the attorney general that was not (a) political favor.”

The initial September 2020 settlement in the absentee ballot lawsuit also described how ballots lacking full witness information on their envelopes could still be counted without requiring the voter to complete a whole new ballot.

Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and President Donald Trump’s campaign ultimately challenged the settlement. While a federal trial judge’s ruling in October led state board officials to alter their guidance on witness information, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to disturb the nine-day grace period to accept mail-in ballots.

Print Article

Comments

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

Crime

Fishzilla murder trial continues with employee testimony, footage of deadly arcade shooting

Education

Education Briefs: Catawba announces professional certifications

High School

High school football Week 5: Hornets at home against Thomasville

Education

Local colleges finds spots on latest U.S. News and World Report rankings

Faith

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

Local

Spencer authorizes COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees

Crime

Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

Education

RCCC honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’

Education

Livingstone golf coach, three others honored as ‘Living Legends’

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

News

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG

Coronavirus

September COVID-19 death toll in Rowan County grows to 14

Crime

Jailed men charged with new crimes for assaulting detention center officers

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man faces sex crime for incident with 15-year-old girl

Education

RSS school board approves $207.6 million initial budget, discusses federal aid

Local

Salisbury Rotary Club seeks to right decades-old wrong by giving O.K. Beatty posthumous membership

Education

RSS school board interviews Marsh, Billings for vacant seat

News Main

Local sports roundup: Falcons, Raiders get key volleyball wins

Local

Rep. Ted Budd: How Congress can connect rural North Carolina

Landis

Landis aldermen deny selections for Passive Park Committee over process, approve request for additional police officer

Local

Board of Health reviews results from survey on Health Department services

Sports

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies

Nation/World

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill